Friday, September 8, 2023 | 
High School Volleyball

High school volleyball Thursday highlights: Corner Canyon, Panguitch earn impressive nonregion wins

By James Edward James Edwardjedward@deseretnews.com
merlin_2995485.jpg

Corner Canyon’s girls volleyball team plays Syracuse at Corner Canyon High School in Draper on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News

Corner Canyon 3, Syracuse 0

In a nonregion high school volleyball match, the Syracuse Titans (0-4) faced off against the Corner Canyon Chargers (10-1) at Corner Canyon. The Chargers dominated the match, securing a straight-set victory with scores of 25-23, 25-12, and 25-23.

Corner Canyon’s Mia Palmer had a standout performance as she contributed 13 kills and five aces, while Elli Mortensen also added 13 kills.

Brooke Stauffer made her presence felt with five aces. Despite a brief rally by Syracuse in the third game, the Chargers maintained their offensive control to secure the win.

“The girls worked hard this week, knowing tonight would be a good match. Syracuse has a great volleyball team. Tough serving put us in a great position to run our offense. Our girls played to win, making adjustments and keeping their energy high throughout the match,” said Corner Canyon coach Melinda Ricks.

merlin_2995491.jpg

Corner Canyon’s girls volleyball team plays Syracuse at Corner Canyon High School in Draper on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News
merlin_2995489.jpg

Corner Canyon’s girls volleyball team plays Syracuse at Corner Canyon High School in Draper on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News
merlin_2995487.jpg

Corner Canyon’s girls volleyball team plays Syracuse at Corner Canyon High School in Draper on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News
merlin_2995485.jpg

Corner Canyon’s girls volleyball team plays Syracuse at Corner Canyon High School in Draper on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News
merlin_2995483.jpg

Corner Canyon’s girls volleyball team plays Syracuse at Corner Canyon High School in Draper on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News
merlin_2995481.jpg

Corner Canyon’s Mia Palmer hits the ball during her girls volleyball game against Syracuse at Corner Canyon High School in Draper on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023. Corner Canyon won the match 3-0 on sets.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News
merlin_2995479.jpg

Corner Canyon’s girls volleyball team plays Syracuse at Corner Canyon High School in Draper on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News
merlin_2995477.jpg

Corner Canyon’s girls volleyball team plays Syracuse at Corner Canyon High School in Draper on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News
merlin_2995475.jpg

Corner Canyon’s girls volleyball team plays Syracuse at Corner Canyon High School in Draper on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News
merlin_2995473.jpg

Syracuse’s Brilyn Jensen hits the volleyball during their match against Corner Canyon at Corner Canyon High School in Draper on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023. Corner Canyon won the match 3-0 on sets.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News
merlin_2995471.jpg

Corner Canyon’s girls volleyball team plays Syracuse at Corner Canyon High School in Draper on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News
merlin_2995469.jpg

Corner Canyon’s girls volleyball team circles up in between sets during their match against Syracuse at Corner Canyon High School in Draper on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023. Corner Canyon won the match 3-0 on sets.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News
merlin_2995467.jpg

Syracuse’s Avery Ericksen hits the volleyball during their match against Corner Canyon at Corner Canyon High School in Draper on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023. Corner Canyon won the match 3-0 on sets.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News
merlin_2995465.jpg

Corner Canyon’s girls volleyball team plays Syracuse at Corner Canyon High School in Draper on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News
merlin_2995463.jpg

Corner Canyon’s Mia Palmer and Brielle Bodily celebrate after a good play during their girls volleyball game against Syracuse at Corner Canyon High School in Draper on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023. Corner Canyon won the match 3-0 on sets.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News
Carbon 3, Canyon View 0

In a Region 12 matchup, Carbon swept Canyon View to stay perfect in region, 29-27, 28-26, 25-16. After two competitive games to start the match, Carbon won the third comfortably.

Madi Orth led the Dinos with 18 kills, while Taylor Secor contributed nine kills, and Adri Abeyta showcased her defensive prowess with four blocks.

“We played a tough team tonight! Every match played in our region is going to be a battle this year. Tonight was no exception. Our girls played gritty, determined and all-heart tonight and that makes us pretty hard to beat on our home court,” said Carbon coach Teresa Mower.

Panguitch 3, Kanab 2

In a battle between top teams in 1A and 2A, Panguitch showed great resiliency to pull out the victory, 25-23, 17-25, 25-23, 22-25 and 15-11.

Panguitch was on the verge of closing things out in Game 4 leading 20-10, but Kanab scored 15 straight points to close it out and force a fifth game. Panguitch regrouped in the fifth for the win.

“We could have given up after such a devastating loss but they all pulled together as a team and beat a very good Kanab team,” said Panguitch coach Troy Norris. Tabetha Henrie had a big night for Panguitch with 20 kills, while the setting duo of Josslyn Griffin (16 assists) and Kieran Mooney (19 assists) were key as well.

