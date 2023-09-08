Facebook Twitter
Saturday, September 9, 2023 | 
High School Football

High school football: Lehi remains unbeaten, extends win streak with victory over Herriman

By Tom Ripplinger
Lehi’s Kaleb Moore and Boston Fabrizio celebrates a Pioneer fumble recovery as they and Herriman play at Lehi on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023. Lehi won 48-28.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Another week, another Lehi victory as the Pioneers pulled past Herriman in a 48-28 triumph Friday evening that kept them unbeaten on the year and marked the conclusion of both teams’ nonregion schedule.

“We got everything we thought we were going to get out of (Herriman),” Lehi head coach Ed Larson said. “(They have a) physical front on both sides of the ball … We were fortunate that we made a ton of big plays.” 

The Pioneers and Mustangs went back and forth in the first half trading touchdowns before heading into intermission with the game tied. However, Lehi figured things out in the second half on both sides of the ball, propelling it to a 5-0 start for the second consecutive season. 

Herriman entered the contest with three wins through four weeks, the fastest the school had reached three wins since the 2020 season. Still, when all was said and done, the Mustangs proved little trouble for the Pioneers. 

At the halfway mark of the season, Lehi has hardly faced an equal challenger. The school came into Friday’s contest having won each game this year by no fewer than two touchdowns and kept that trend going in its 20-point victory over Herriman. 

Larson pointed to his team’s offensive firepower when asked about the impressive margin of victory. 

“We spread the ball around,” he said. “(Our) offensive line, pass-throw-run game has been awesome and we’ve just had some playmakers which has been huge for us, so we’ve got to be able to continue to improve on that.”

Whatever the Pioneers are doing, it’s working. Friday’s victory over the Mustangs extended Lehi’s program win streak to 24 games, with its last loss coming against Timpview in 2021. 

Since then, the school has been rolling, and that did not stop Friday night. The Pioneers never punted on the evening, although they couldn’t shake the Mustangs in the initial two quarters.

Turnovers combined with struggles to stop the Herriman offense kept Lehi from ever taking a first-half lead, but that all changed in the second half when Lehi’s wealth of weapons ultimately proved to be too much for Herriman to keep up with.

Lehi and Herriman play at Lehi on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023. Lehi won 48-28.

Lehi and Herriman play at Lehi on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023. Lehi won 48-28.

Lehi and Herriman play at Lehi on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023. Lehi won 48-28.

Lehi and Herriman play at Lehi on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023. Lehi won 48-28.

Lehi and Herriman play at Lehi on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023. Lehi won 48-28.

Lehi and Herriman play at Lehi on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023. Lehi won 48-28.

Lehi and Herriman play at Lehi on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023. Lehi won 48-28.

Lehi and Herriman play at Lehi on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023. Lehi won 48-28.

Lehi and Herriman play at Lehi on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023. Lehi won 48-28.

Lehi and Herriman play at Lehi on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023. Lehi won 48-28.

Lehi and Herriman play at Lehi on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023. Lehi won 48-28.

Lehi and Herriman play at Lehi on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023. Lehi won 48-28.

Lehi and Herriman play at Lehi on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023. Lehi won 48-28.

Lehi and Herriman play at Lehi on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023. Lehi won 48-28.

Lehi and Herriman play at Lehi on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023. Lehi won 48-28.

Lehi and Herriman play at Lehi on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023. Lehi won 48-28.

Lehi’s Jett Niu gets off a pass just ahead of Herriman’s Ephraim Asiata as the play at Lehi on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023. Lehi won 48-28.

Lehi’s Devaughn Eka powers his way down field as they and Herriman play at Lehi on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023. Lehi won 48-28.

The first half saw three different Lehi players score touchdowns (sophomore running back Devaughn Eka, junior quarterback Jett Niu and senior wide receiver Cooper Justice) with all three scores going for 29 yards or more.

Coming out of the locker room, the Pioneers kept their explosive offense humming. Lehi continued to remain balanced in the second half, scoring two field goals and getting

three more touchdowns all by way of its pair of senior tight ends — one from Grayson Brousseau and two from Kaleb Moore. 

“That’s huge for us, because we’re not sure where it’s (going to be) coming from each week,” Larson said of his team’s glut of playmakers at the skill positions. “We’re just happy that we’re able to step up.”

The Pioneers pulled away in the second half, scoring on every drive minus their clock-killing final possession. 

The Lehi defense forced a pair of turnovers on two of Herriman’s first three drives of the second half, denying the Mustangs opportunities to keep up with the Pioneer offense.  

“Once that happens, you can almost see where the momentum turns,” Larson said of the turnovers. “I thought we did capitalize on it.”

The Pioneers hope to continue capitalizing on momentum. 

Both schools begin region play next Friday. Lehi will face American Fork on the road, while Herriman returns home for a matchup with Riverton.

Kickoff for each game is scheduled for 7 p.m.

