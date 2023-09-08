High school football: American Fork cruises past Bingham to stay undefeated

American Fork continued its dominance early in the 2023 season, as the Cavemen cruised to an impressive 28-0 victory over Bingham on Friday night to move to 5-0 on the season.

“Shutting out a team like Bingham speaks to the talent level of these kids,” American Fork head coach Aaron Behm said. “It shows what they are capable of when they are prepare for four days and are then able to come out and play together.”

It took some time for the American Fork offense to rolling, but it eventually got its first points of the game with three minutes left in the first quarter when quarterback Dylan Story found Josh Andrus for a touchdown.

The Cavemen had no problem controlling the tempo of the game and were able to dominate the field possession battle as well as limit turnovers.

American Fork also got scores from Jett Nelson and Jacob Eardley and took a commanding 21-0 lead into halftime.

American Fork had the lone score in the second half, with Dax Watts finding himself on the receiving end of a short 1-yard pass from Story.

Even though the offense put up the points and the defense was able to hold Bingham scoreless, Behm knows there is plenty to work on if the Cavemen want to keep this momentum rolling heading into region play.

“We had a couple of missed alignments defensively and a bunch of three and outs offensively that we don’t want to do,” he said. “We just want to clean up some things like we want to stay on the field longer while we’re on offense and get off the field sooner on defense.”

After giving up just seven points in their previous matchup against Rigby, Idaho, and now holding a tough Bingham team scoreless, Behm knows his team is riding a high, one he hopes will be around for a while.

“Bingham is a great team and I know our region is going to be difficult,” he said. “To get these reps for the guys will bode well for us as we move into region.”

Bingham dropped to 1-4 with the loss.

