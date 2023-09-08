On Thursday night, Fox News discussed President Joe Biden’s potential reelection, and MSNBC talked about former President Donald Trump’s latest notice in Fulton County, Georgia.

Fox News — Will Biden get better with age?

On “Hannity” Thursday night, Fox News contributor Joe Concha spoke to Sean Hannity on a comment that CNN’s Van Jones made regarding Biden’s age.

“Van Jones asked a question that every American voter should be asking,” Concha said. “Do you think this president will get better with age or worse with age? It’s a rhetorical question.”

He then asked Hannity to forget about the age factor and instead ask himself, “Do you like (how) the economy and Bidenomics is going for you right now?”

Concha then proceeded to ask a number of questions regarding the state of the country.

“Do you feel safe in your own communities, given what’s happening with crime? Are you happy with the fact that 7 million people have entered this country illegally? ... Are you happy with the fact we just sent $520 million to Ukraine to make their energy cleaner?”

Hannity said that the amount of money going to Ukraine is more than what has been given to the Americans suffering in Maui and Florida.

“If you ask those questions and it becomes an issued-based election,” Concha said, “Democrats are in big trouble regardless of who the nominee is.”

MSNBC — Trump’s new notice in Fulton County

Thursday night on “The Last Word,” Lawrence O’Donnell spoke to NBC legal analyst Andrew Weissman on Trump’s latest announcement regarding the Georgia case.

“Donald Trump’s criminal defense lawyers in Georgia filed a notice with Fulton County Judge Scott McAfee informing the court that Trump ‘May seek removal of his prosecution to Federal court,’” O’Donnell said.

He then asked Weissman, “I don't understand a filing that says I might do something. Why doesn't it just say we’re making a motion to remove to Federal court?”

Weissman said he thinks this reason is “Donald Trump has 30 days in which to make a motion to remove, and since his whole game plan is delay, he is going to file that no matter what he’s now saying about he may or may not.”

He added that Trump will “wait until the very last day so that he just pushes things out. So every single day is a race against the clock. ... This just reminds the court that that is something that is coming down the pike,” and that there’s no way McAffee wasn’t already thinking Trump would do that.

