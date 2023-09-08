Photo Gallery: Hong Kong’s record flooding

Just days after Hong Kong residents weathered Typhoon Saola, the strongest typhoon to hit the Chinese island in five years, Thursday night’s storm produced record-setting rain turning streets into rivers, flooding shopping centers and causing landslides and sinkholes.

According to CNN, the Hong Kong Observatory measured 6.2 inches of water that fell between 11pm and midnight. That is the highest hourly rainfall since they started keeping records in 1884.

Here’s a look at ten of the most striking images from that storm:

A pedestrian waits for a bus on a flooded street following heavy rainstorms in Hong Kong, Friday, Sept. 8, 2023. Louise Delmotte, Associated Press

A flooded street following heavy rainstorms in Hong Kong, Friday, Sept. 8, 2023. Louise Delmotte, Associated Press

A worker walks through the site of a landslide following heavy rainstorms in Hong Kong, Friday, Sept. 8, 2023. Louise Delmotte, Associated Press

Residents line up to collect water after a pipe burst following landslide and heavy rainstorms in Hong Kong, Friday, Sept. 8, 2023. Louise Delmotte, Associated Press

A pedestrian takes photographs of a flooded road following heavy rainstorms in Hong Kong, Friday, Sept. 8, 2023. Louise Delmotte, Associated Press

A shopping mall is flooded following heavy rainstorms in Hong Kong, Friday, Sept. 8, 2023. Rain pouring onto Hong Kong and southern China overnight flooded city streets and some subway stations, halting transportation and forcing schools to close Friday. Louise Delmotte, Associated Press

Restaurants tables at a restaurant scatter in a flooded shopping mall following heavy rainstorms in Hong Kong, Friday, Sept. 8, 2023. Rain pouring onto Hong Kong and southern China overnight flooded city streets and some subway stations, halting transportation and forcing schools to close Friday. Louise Delmotte, Associated Press

Fire-fighters drain out water outside a MTR station following heavy rainstorms in Hong Kong, Friday, Sept. 8, 2023. Rain pouring onto Hong Kong and southern China overnight flooded city streets and some subway stations, halting transportation and forcing schools to close Friday. Louise Delmotte, Associated Press