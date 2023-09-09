Facebook Twitter
Saturday, September 9, 2023 
Utah running back Micah Bernard out for the season

Already injury-hampered, Utah was dealt another blow on Saturday.

By Joe Coles
Utah Utes’ Micah Bernard runs with the ball.

Utah Utes Micah Bernard runs with the ball while playing the USC Trojans during the Pac-12 Championship at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. The Utes won 47-24.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News

Already injury-hampered Utah has been dealt another blow.

After the Utes’ win against Baylor on Saturday, coach Kyle Whittingham confirmed that running back Micah Bernard suffered a season-ending injury.

“Micah Bernard’s out for the season. It’s a season-ending injury,” Whittingham said. “We will not have him the rest of the way.”

Bernard was not seen warming up before Saturday’s game in Waco, Texas.

Expected to be Utah’s No. 2 back behind Ja’Quinden Jackson this season, Bernard rushed seven times for 45 yards in the Utes’ win against Florida.

The junior from Long Beach, California, entered the transfer portal during the offseason before deciding to go back to Utah.

Last season, while dealing with some injuries throughout the campaign, he played in all 14 of Utah’s games, rushing for 533 yards and four touchdowns, and he added 314 receiving yards and a score through the air.

Jaylon Glover, who rushed for 40 yards and a touchdown against Baylor, will likely be elevated to second in the running back pecking order after assuming that role against the Bears.

Elsewhere on the injury front, defensive tackle Simote Pepa and defensive end Connor O’Toole, who didn’t play against Florida, were out again vs. Baylor. Linebacker Karene Reid, who exited the Florida game with what looked like a head injury, was also absent against Baylor.

Of course, the Utes were missing two of their biggest offensive weapons, as quarterback Cam Rising and tight end Brant Kuithe remained out with ACL rehabs.

Defensive tackle Junior Tafuna, meanwhile, made his season debut against Baylor after missing the opener against Florida.

