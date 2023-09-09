Is Utah State’s running back room improved after losing a 1,000-yard rusher?

Saturday night against Idaho State, Utah State was nothing if not dominant in almost every fashion.

That is what happens when you win a game 78-28.

There was plenty for the Aggies to be pleased about afterward, plenty of memorable moments that will be etched in USU football history.

When it comes to the 2023 season, though, the victory over Idaho State showcased what might be the most improved position group at Utah State this year — the running backs.

In both 2021 and 2022, Utah State had a bell cow type of back in Oregon State transfer Calvin Tyler Jr. on the roster.

Case in point, in 2022 Tyler was a 1,000-yard rusher and a second-team All-Mountain West player.

Behind him, though, the Aggies lacked reliable contributors, though not for lack of trying. In 2021 the Aggies had Elelyon Noa in reserve and while he had his moments, he left for Boise State following the season.

In 2022, the Aggies tried former Utah standout Jordan Wilmore and a veteran in Pailate Makakona, in addition to a true freshman in Robert Briggs. None of it worked, at least not consistently.

As head coach Blake Anderson described it, it was just difficult for the Aggies when Tyler wasn’t in the game or available.

“It’s been a challenge the last two years,” Anderson said. “We felt like we had one really good starter and then just a big drop off.”

Not so much anymore, though.

Against Idaho State, three Utah State running backs — Briggs, Davon Booth and Rahsul Faison — combined to rush for 279 yards and four touchdowns. All three had at least 83 yards on the ground in the game, a touchdown and a run of 40 yards or more.

Briggs led the way with his first career 100-yard rushing game, while Faison added 95 yards, including a team-best 60 yard scoring run, while Booth finished with 83 yards and two scores.

It didn’t matter all that much which running back was in the game, the Aggies were successful time and again on ground against the Bengals.

It was, it is what Anderson has been hoping for for three years now — a deep and dynamic corps of running backs.

“We’ve been really really excited about that room,” he said. “... We felt like we’ve upgraded that room through the recruiting process. (Running backs coach) Rodney Freeman’s doing a phenomenal job.

“Our patience and blocking have improved at that position. He (Freeman) has been a great addition, as have the new players — Davon and Faison. I think we all knew Briggs had it in him, We just wanted to see it more and we are seeing that. We are in a good position to have three really good quality backs. Everybody, I think, complements each other.”

Briggs echoed that point, noting that he, Booth and Faison have been focused, “locked in” if you will, on becoming weapons for the Aggies this season.

Booth and Faison came to Utah State after successful stints at the JUCO level — Booth was an All-American — and with their arrival, and Briggs’ continued growth, Utah State might have its best group of running backs since Anderson arrived ahead of the 2021 season.

“I look forward to seeing how that group develops,” Anderson said.