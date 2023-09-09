Remember ‘Chicken Run’? Netflix has dropped a trailer for the sequel

It’s been 23 years since “Chicken Run” hit theaters. Now, Netflix has released the trailer for the sequel, “Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget.”
What is ‘Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget’ about?
According to the Netflix website, “Dawn of the Nugget” follows the story of Ginger, a chicken whose dream came true when she found an island sanctuary for her whole flock. Ginger and her husband, Rocky, have welcomed a daughter, Molly. But on the mainland, a new threat has emerged that presents danger to all chicken-kind. This time, Ginger and the flock are putting their freedom at risk, because they’re breaking in.
‘Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget’ trailer
When does ‘Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget’ release?
“Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget” is scheduled to release Dec. 15 on Netflix. Its predecessor, “Chicken Run,” is “the highest-grossing stop-motion animated film of all time,” according to Netflix.
Who stars in ‘Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget’?
Unfortunately for fans of the first film, most of the original cast won’t be back. Below are some of the “Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget” cast:
- Thandiwe Newton as Ginger.
- Zachary Levi as Rocky.
- Bella Ramsey as Molly.
- Jane Horrocks as Babs.
- Imelda Staunton as Bunty.
- Lynn Ferguson as Mac.
- Josie Sedgwick-Davies as Frizzle.
- David Bradley as Fowler.
- Romesh Ranganathan as Nick.
- Daniel Mays as Fetcher.
- Miranda Richardson as Mrs. Tweedy.
- Peter Serafinowicz as Reginald Smith.
- Nick Mohammed as Dr. Fry.
If you haven’t watched “Chicken Run” — or if you want to watch it again in preparation for the sequel — the film is available for streaming on Peacock.