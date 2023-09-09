Remember ‘Chicken Run’? Netflix has dropped a trailer for the sequel

It’s been 23 years since “Chicken Run” hit theaters. Now, Netflix has released the trailer for the sequel, “Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget.”

What is ‘Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget’ about?

According to the Netflix website, “Dawn of the Nugget” follows the story of Ginger, a chicken whose dream came true when she found an island sanctuary for her whole flock. Ginger and her husband, Rocky, have welcomed a daughter, Molly. But on the mainland, a new threat has emerged that presents danger to all chicken-kind. This time, Ginger and the flock are putting their freedom at risk, because they’re breaking in.

‘Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget’ trailer

When does ‘Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget’ release?

“Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget” is scheduled to release Dec. 15 on Netflix. Its predecessor, “Chicken Run,” is “the highest-grossing stop-motion animated film of all time,” according to Netflix.

Who stars in ‘Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget’?

Unfortunately for fans of the first film, most of the original cast won’t be back. Below are some of the “Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget” cast:



Thandiwe Newton as Ginger.

Zachary Levi as Rocky.

Bella Ramsey as Molly.

Jane Horrocks as Babs.

Imelda Staunton as Bunty.

Lynn Ferguson as Mac.

Josie Sedgwick-Davies as Frizzle.

David Bradley as Fowler.

Romesh Ranganathan as Nick.

Daniel Mays as Fetcher.

Miranda Richardson as Mrs. Tweedy.

Peter Serafinowicz as Reginald Smith.

Nick Mohammed as Dr. Fry.

If you haven’t watched “Chicken Run” — or if you want to watch it again in preparation for the sequel — the film is available for streaming on Peacock.