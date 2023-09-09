Live coverage: Will BYU football show improvement against Southern Utah?

Editor’s note: The Deseret News is providing live coverage from Saturday’s game between the BYU Cougars and Southern Utah Thunderbirds. Check back for updates throughout the game.

First quarter

Southern Utah 3, BYU 0

7:18 — After the Cougars’ opening drive stalled, Southern Utah marched 52 yards before scoring on a 29-yard field goal from Tyler Graham to go ahead. It’s the first points BYU has given up this season. SUU 3, BYU 0.

Pregame prep

Here are a few stories to get ready for BYU’s game against Southern Utah: