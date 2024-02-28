Viewers of “The Chosen” Season 4 continue to find the series compelling.

Peter Wehner, writing for The Atlantic, described himself as “a very unlikely fan of ‘The Chosen.’” He eschewed most entertainment depicting Jesus because he “didn’t want to have a particular contemporary actor in mind when I imagined Jesus, because it would surely distort my understanding.”

Wehner gave “The Chosen” a shot and said “unlike a lot of Christian entertainment, ‘The Chosen’ is well produced and well written, the dialogue engaging and at times gripping, the acting across-the-board superb.”

“Roumie humanizes Jesus in a beautiful way. He’s good company; he smiles and laughs and enters into the world of those around him. People feel seen by him. He shows gentleness and kindness; he feels grief and pain.”

To read the whole story, visit The Atlantic.

‘The Chosen’ Season 4 release schedule

Episodes 1 to 3 of “The Chosen” Season 4 already came out in theaters. So did Episodes 4 to 6 — they will be in theaters until Wednesday. Then, on Thursday, the finale, Episodes 7 to 8, will debut.

Streaming dates for the season have not been announced yet. Seasons 1 to 3 of “The Chosen” are available to watch on BYU TV, The Chosen app and the Angel app.