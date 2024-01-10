Haley, DeSantis gear up for first head-to-head debate of GOP election

For the first time this election cycle, a Republican primary debate will include only two candidates — Ron DeSantis and Nikki Haley.

The election’s current front-runner, Donald Trump, declined to participate in the CNN-hosted debate, as he has in each of the four previous debates. Trump will instead participate in a live town hall on Fox News this evening.

Other Republican candidates, including Chris Christie and Vivek Ramaswamy, failed to meet polling qualifications set by CNN for participation.

The debate will be held at Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa. The Iowa Republican caucuses — the official start to the 2024 election cycle — are on Monday, January 15. Trump maintains a significant lead in Iowa polls, with Haley and DeSantis trailing.

How to watch

Time: 7 p.m. MT

Location: Drake University, Des Moines, Iowa

TV: CNN

Streaming: CNN.com

