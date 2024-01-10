Jazz 124, Nuggets 111: Inside the numbers

The Utah Jazz beat the Denver Nuggets, 124-111, on Wednesday night for their third straight win.

Here’s a look inside the numbers from the Jazz’s victory:

Best performance: Jordan Clarkson finished with a team-high 27 points, on 12-of-19 shooting, to go with nine assists, two rebounds and a steal.

Worst performance: Michael Porter Jr. was the guy the Jazz attacked most often and in addition to not offering much defensive resistance, he also scored just five points on 2-of-9 shooting.

34: In one of the best ball movement games of the season for Utah, the Jazz finished the night with 34 assists on 46 made baskets.

12: Lauri Markkanen had 26 points, which included going a perfect 12-of-12 from the free throw line. Markkanen also had 12 rebounds.

21: The Nuggets are a much thinner team this season and that was evidenced on Wednesday when the pre-garbage time Denver bench scored just 21 points.

Best of the best: In what turned out to be a great development for the Jazz, the Nuggets continued to go under screens on Clarkson, which is not smart, considering that Clarkson will take open shots when given any amount of room.

Worst of the worst: Coincidentally, what was the best of the best for the Jazz, was also the worst of the worst for the Nuggets.

