Starbucks drinks are $3 on Thursday. Here’s how to get the deal

In honor of the “New Year, New Yays,” promotion, Starbucks is offering fans multiple deals on drinks throughout the week — including $3 drinks on Thursday.

Starbucks $3 Thursday

This Thursday, Jan. 11, Starbucks is offering rewards members drinks (sizes grande and smaller) for $3, reports Today. The deal is available between noon and 6 p.m. through the Starbucks app. Rewards members will find the coupon in the Starbucks app; it can be used while ordering in the app or by a barista inside the restaurant.

Canned, bottled beverages and alcohol are excluded from the deal. The deal is valid on handmade beverages only — which is any beverage made by a Starbucks barista.

Starbucks BOGO

In addition to the deal on Thursday, Starbucks is also offering fans a buy one, get one free deal over the weekend, per People. Starbucks rewards members who purchase a drink on Saturday, Jan. 13, and Sunday, Jan. 14, between 12 p.m. until 6 p.m. local time, will receive one drink for free.

Only drinks priced at $10 or less are eligible for this deal at participating locations. The coupon is available to Starbucks rewards members through the Starbucks app. Apply the coupon upon checkout or ask a Starbucks barista to add the deal on for you.