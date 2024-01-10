Judge revokes permission for Trump to give closing argument in NYC civil fraud trial

Former President Donald Trump has been barred from making his own closing argument in the New York City civil fraud trial against him.

Although it is not normal protocol for a defendant with lawyers to make their own closing arguments, “Trump’s lawyers had signaled privately to the judge last week that the ex-president planned to deliver a summation personally, in addition to arguments from his legal team,” according to The Associated Press.

The fraud lawsuit by New York Attorney General Letitia James alleges that Trump and his corporate entities have exaggerated the value of real estate assets for the purposes of misleading lenders and insurance companies and boosting Trump’s reputation as a successful entrepreneur.

The lawsuit seeks penalties of at least $370 million and aims to impose restrictions preventing Trump from conducting business in New York.

Judge Arthur Engoron, who is overseeing the trial, initially gave Trump permission to make closing statements as long as he didn’t use them for ulterior motives unrelated to the case.

“He may not seek to introduce new evidence. He may not ‘testify.’ He may not comment on irrelevant matters,” Engoron wrote in the email, per The Hill. “In particular, and without limitation, he may not deliver a campaign speech, and he may not impugn myself, my staff, plaintiff, plaintiff’s staff, or the New York State Court System, none of which is relevant to this case, and all of which, except commenting on my staff, can be done, and is being done, in other forums.”

Engoron also warned Trump and his attorneys that if Trump did not follow these requirements or if he broke the gag order that bans Trump from criticizing Engoron’s staff, he would have the former president removed from the courtroom and fined up to $50,000.

Trump’s attorney, Chris Kise, finding these limitations unjust, told Engoron in an email that Trump has “been wrongfully demeaned and belittled by an out of control, politically motivated Attorney General” and that he should be given the right to “speak about the things that must be spoken about,” according to Fox News.

In response, Engoron replied, “I won’t debate this yet again. Take it or leave it. Now or never,” Engoron replied. “You have until noon, seven minutes from now. I WILL NOT GRANT ANY FURTHER EXTENSIONS,” The Hill reported.

Kise did not reply, leaving Engoron with the decision to rescind his permission, “Not having heard from you by the third extended deadline (noon today), I assume that Mr. Trump will not agree to the reasonable, lawful limits I have imposed as a precondition to giving a closing statement above and beyond those given by his attorneys, and that, therefore, he will not be speaking in court tomorrow,” Engoron said, per CNN.

“Is anyone surprised anymore,” Trump’s attorney Alina Habba said regarding Engoron’s decision, per The Associated Press.

Kise was also denied the request to push back final arguments until Jan. 29 due to the death of Trump’s mother-in-law on Tuesday. Engoron shared his condolences but maintained the decision to adhere to the set date.

Closing arguments are set for Thursday. Each party is given 2 hours and 15 minutes to deliver concluding arguments to Engoron, who is presiding over the trial without a jury.