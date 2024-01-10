Report: Nick Saban retires from Alabama

One of the most decorated coaches in the history of college football is retiring, according to a report from ESPN’s Chris Low.

Alabama head coach Nick Saban, who has coached the Crimson Tide since 2007, has reportedly decided to call it a career.

Saban’s illustrious coaching career included stops as head coach at Toledo, Michigan State, LSU, the NFL’s Miami Dolphins and Alabama. He won seven national championships — one at LSU and six at Alabama — the most ever for a college football coach.

His resume includes 11 SEC championships, eight College Football Playoff appearances, and more than 115 NFL draft picks selected during his time at Alabama. Saban finishes his career with an overall record of 292-71-1.

A 30-day transfer portal window for Alabama players will be opened because of the coaching change.

Action Network’s Brett McMurphy reported that Oregon coach Dan Lanning is expected to be the top target for Alabama’s next head coach.

This story will be updated.

