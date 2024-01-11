Facebook Twitter
Thursday, January 11, 2024 | 
Utah Jazz Sports

The Jazz got their 3rd straight win by avoiding making a critical error against the Nuggets

When the Jazz went into halftime with a 71-53 lead over the reigning champion Denver Nuggets, Jazz head coach Will Hardy didn’t even need to say anything.

By Sarah Todd Sarah Toddstodd@deseretnews.com
SHARE The Jazz got their 3rd straight win by avoiding making a critical error against the Nuggets
Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (wearing purple) dunks the ball with Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon trailing

Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) dunks the ball with Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (50) trailing behind as the Utah Jazz and the Denver Nuggets play at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

The memory of Monday night had not escaped the minds of Utah Jazz players.

In Milwaukee they led by as many as 33 points and then the Bucks surged back in the third quarter, cutting the Jazz lead to single digits.

“We didn’t want a repeat of what happened in Milwaukee,” Walker Kessler said. “We acted like we’d already won the game and just made it harder on ourselves than it needed to be. That’s a bad precedent to set.”

So when the Jazz went into halftime on Wednesday night, with a 71-53 lead over the reigning champion Denver Nuggets, Jazz head coach Will Hardy didn’t even need to say anything.

“I think the other night scared us all to death,” Hardy said. “I walked in the locker room and they were all saying it before I did … They were talking about winning the third quarter, they were talking about being in this situation again.”

Related

The Nuggets are of course, much like the Bucks, not the kind of team to mess around against. Led by Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray, the Nuggets are able to come back in even the tightest of situations and have made huge runs late in games this season, proving that point.

“There was a ton of time left against a really good team,” Kessler said. “And with all due respect to coach, he’s not in the game, he’s not on the court with us. We knew that we couldn’t let that happen again.”

0110jazz.spt_SW_05836_2nd_half.jpg

Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen (23) puts in a layup as the Utah Jazz and the Denver Nuggets play at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024. Jazz won 124-111.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
1 of 31
0110jazz.spt_SW_04695.jpg

Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) dunks the ball with Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (50) trailing as the Utah Jazz and the Denver Nuggets play at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
2 of 31
0110jazz.spt_SW_05264.jpg

Utah Jazz guard Collin Sexton (2) drives at Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) as the Utah Jazz and the Denver Nuggets play at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
3 of 31
0110jazz.spt_SW_03654.jpg

Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) whips a pass tot he corner past Denver Nuggets forward Peyton Watson (8) as the Utah Jazz and the Denver Nuggets play at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
4 of 31
0110jazz.spt_SW_00230.jpg

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) spins on Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen (23) as the Utah Jazz and the Denver Nuggets play at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
5 of 31
0110jazz.spt_SW_06214_2nd_half.jpg

Utah Jazz head coach Will Hardy questions referee Derek Richardson (63) as the Utah Jazz and the Denver Nuggets play at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024. Jazz won 124-111.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
6 of 31
0110jazz.spt_SW_09538_2nd_half.jpg

Jazz Head Coach Will Hardy calls out instructions as the Utah Jazz and the Denver Nuggets play at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024. Jazz won 124-111.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
7 of 31
0110jazz.spt_SW_06298_2nd_half.jpg

Utah Jazz head coach Will Hardy questions referee Derek Richardson (63) as the Utah Jazz and the Denver Nuggets play at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024. Jazz won 124-111.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
8 of 31
0110jazz.spt_SW_11825_2nd_half.jpg

Utah Jazz center Omer Yurtseven (77) defends Denver Nuggets forward Braxton Key (11) as the Utah Jazz and the Denver Nuggets play at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024. Jazz won 124-111.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
9 of 31
0110jazz.spt_SW_12019_2nd_half.jpg

Utah Jazz guard Kris Dunn (11) fouls Denver Nuggets guard Collin Gillespie (21) as the Utah Jazz and the Denver Nuggets play at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024. Jazz won 124-111.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
10 of 31
0110jazz.spt_SW_11566_2nd_half.jpg

Utah Jazz guard Collin Sexton (2) fouls Denver Nuggets guard Collin Gillespie (21) as he and Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) defend the play as the Utah Jazz and the Denver Nuggets play at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024. Jazz won 124-111.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
11 of 31
0110jazz.spt_SW_10161_2nd_half.jpg

Utah Jazz forward Kelly Olynyk (41 defends Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (50) as the Utah Jazz and the Denver Nuggets play at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024. Jazz won 124-111.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
12 of 31
0110jazz.spt_SW_09455_2nd_half.jpg

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) passes the ball as he is guarded by Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler (24) and Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen (23) as the Utah Jazz and the Denver Nuggets play at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024. Jazz won 124-111.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
13 of 31
0110jazz.spt_SW_07338_2nd_half.jpg

Utah Jazz guard Keyonte George (3) is fouled by Denver Nuggets forward Justin Holiday (9) as the Utah Jazz and the Denver Nuggets play at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024. Jazz won 124-111.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
14 of 31
0110jazz.spt_SW_05286.jpg

Utah Jazz guard Collin Sexton (2) battles to go back up between Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) and Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) as the Utah Jazz and the Denver Nuggets play at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
15 of 31
0110jazz.spt_SW_05276.jpg

Utah Jazz guard Collin Sexton (2) is partially blocked by Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) at the basket as the Utah Jazz and the Denver Nuggets play at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
16 of 31
0110jazz.spt_SW_04933.jpg

Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen (23) drives hard toward the hoop on Denver Nuggets guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (5) as the Utah Jazz and the Denver Nuggets play at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
17 of 31
0110jazz.spt_SW_04695_1.jpg

Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) dunks the ball with Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (50) trailing behind as the Utah Jazz and the Denver Nuggets play at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
18 of 31
0110jazz.spt_SW_04622.jpg

Utah Jazz guard Collin Sexton (2) puts up a layup with Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. (1) trying to defend as the Utah Jazz and the Denver Nuggets play at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
19 of 31
0110jazz.spt_SW_04524.jpg

Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) drives under the basket with Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (50) defending him as the Utah Jazz and the Denver Nuggets play at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
20 of 31
0110jazz.spt_SW_04407.jpg

Utah Jazz forward John Collins (20) pushes up a shot over Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) as the Utah Jazz and the Denver Nuggets play at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
21 of 31
0110jazz.spt_SW_04096.jpg

Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) pushes up a shot as the Utah Jazz and the Denver Nuggets play at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
22 of 31
0110jazz.spt_SW_03859.jpg

Denver Nuggets guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (5) and Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler (24) talk during a free-throw as the Utah Jazz and the Denver Nuggets play at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
23 of 31
0110jazz.spt_SW_03772.jpg

Utah Jazz guard Keyonte George (3) tries to push up a shot with Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) defending hime as the Utah Jazz and the Denver Nuggets play at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
24 of 31
0110jazz.spt_SW_03146.jpg

Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) shoots over Denver Nuggets guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (5) as the Utah Jazz and the Denver Nuggets play at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
25 of 31
0110jazz.spt_SW_02236.jpg

Utah Jazz guard Collin Sexton (2) passes the ball as the Utah Jazz and the Denver Nuggets play at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
26 of 31
0110jazz.spt_SW_01086.jpg

Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone, yells and motions something during a timeout as the Utah Jazz and the Denver Nuggets play at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
27 of 31
0110jazz.spt_SW_00900.jpg

Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler (24) defends Denver Nuggets forward Peyton Watson (8) as he shoots as the Utah Jazz and the Denver Nuggets play at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
28 of 31
0110jazz.spt_SW_00828.jpg

Utah Jazz forward Kelly Olynyk (41) and Utah Jazz guard Ochai Agbaji (30) guard Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) as the Utah Jazz and the Denver Nuggets play at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
29 of 31
0110jazz.spt_SW_00709.jpg

Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) and Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) chase after a loose ball as the Utah Jazz and the Denver Nuggets play at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
30 of 31
0110jazz.spt_SW_00633.jpg

Utah Jazz guard Keyonte George (3) and Denver Nuggets center DeAndre Jordan (6) get tangled up as the Utah Jazz and the Denver Nuggets play at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
31 of 31
0110jazz.spt_SW_05836_2nd_half.jpg
0110jazz.spt_SW_04695.jpg
0110jazz.spt_SW_05264.jpg
0110jazz.spt_SW_03654.jpg
0110jazz.spt_SW_00230.jpg
0110jazz.spt_SW_06214_2nd_half.jpg
0110jazz.spt_SW_09538_2nd_half.jpg
0110jazz.spt_SW_06298_2nd_half.jpg
0110jazz.spt_SW_11825_2nd_half.jpg
0110jazz.spt_SW_12019_2nd_half.jpg
0110jazz.spt_SW_11566_2nd_half.jpg
0110jazz.spt_SW_10161_2nd_half.jpg
0110jazz.spt_SW_09455_2nd_half.jpg
0110jazz.spt_SW_07338_2nd_half.jpg
0110jazz.spt_SW_05286.jpg
0110jazz.spt_SW_05276.jpg
0110jazz.spt_SW_04933.jpg
0110jazz.spt_SW_04695_1.jpg
0110jazz.spt_SW_04622.jpg
0110jazz.spt_SW_04524.jpg
0110jazz.spt_SW_04407.jpg
0110jazz.spt_SW_04096.jpg
0110jazz.spt_SW_03859.jpg
0110jazz.spt_SW_03772.jpg
0110jazz.spt_SW_03146.jpg
0110jazz.spt_SW_02236.jpg
0110jazz.spt_SW_01086.jpg
0110jazz.spt_SW_00900.jpg
0110jazz.spt_SW_00828.jpg
0110jazz.spt_SW_00709.jpg
0110jazz.spt_SW_00633.jpg

The Jazz players made sure to put their best foot forward this time. They stayed tight on defense, let the game develop organically on offense and never took their foot off the gas pedal.

In particular, the Jazz made sure to keep Jokic from being as good of as passer as he is a scorer and limited Michael Porter Jr. as much as possible.

Jokic finished the night with a game-high tying 27 points, but had just six assists, which is a lower number than he is capable of. Porter only took three 3-point attempts and only converted on one of them.

“That was a pretty complete game by our team,” Hardy said. “The team’s focus defensively against a really, really good basketball team was very, very good from the beginning of the game.”

And importantly, the Jazz proved that they have the ability to recognize mistakes and to not make the same mistakes over and over.

Next Up In Utah Jazz
Jazz 124, Nuggets 111: Inside the numbers
Bryon Russell and Greg Ostertag, back in Utah, reminisce on NBA Finals trips
Will Hardy has done a lot of lineup and rotation experimenting this season, and it’s paying off
Spacing, shooting and a little luck helped the Jazz overcome a Giannis Antetokounmpo triple-double
Jazz 132, Bucks 116: Inside the numbers
Meet the Utah Jazz staff member behind coaches challenges