Facebook Twitter
Thursday, January 11, 2024 | 
Utah Basketball College Basketball Sports

3 takeaways from Utah’s blowout win over UCLA

The Runnin’ Utes snapped a losing streak to the Bruins in dominant fashion

By Brandon Judd Brandon Judd
SHARE 3 takeaways from Utah’s blowout win over UCLA
Utah Utes center Lawson Lovering (34) and UCLA Bruins center Aday Mara (15) compete for the ball at the University of Utah’s Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Jan. 11, 2024.

Utah Utes center Lawson Lovering (34) and UCLA Bruins center Aday Mara (15) compete for the ball at the University of Utah’s Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Jan. 11, 2024.

Laura Seitz, Deseret News

Utah responded to its first losing streak in over a month with a 90-44 win over UCLA on Thursday night at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City.

The 46-point win was the Runnin’ Utes’ largest margin of victory over UCLA, surpassing a 32-point victory over the Bruins in 2015.

Key takeaways

Top performers: Keba Keita, who missed most of the Runnin’ Utes’ loss at Arizona last weekend due to an injury, contributed 14 points, four rebounds and a steal off the bench.

Cole Bajema led a torrid 3-point shooting effort, scoring 14, and Branden Carlson ended up with a double-double — 12 points and 14 rebounds — as Utah had five players score in double-figures.

Key stretch: After UCLA climbed within six points early in the second half, the Utes put the game away with a 33-5 run, highlighted by a pair of dunks and a putback and-1 from Keita, a bevy of 3-pointers from guys like Gabe Madsen, Bajema, Ben Carlson and Deivon Smith and some strong post play offensively from Lawson Lovering.

For good measure, Utah later followed with a 21-2 run.

Utah Utes center Lawson Lovering (34) and UCLA Bruins center Aday Mara (15) compete for the ball at the University of Utah’s Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Jan. 11, 2024.

Utah Utes center Lawson Lovering (34) and UCLA Bruins center Aday Mara (15) compete for the ball at the University of Utah’s Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Jan. 11, 2024.

Laura Seitz, Deseret News
1 of 3
merlin_3013646.jpg

Utah Utes guard Rollie Worster (25) gets a pass off against UCLA Bruins forward Adem Bona (3) at the University of Utah’s Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Jan. 11, 2024.

Laura Seitz, Deseret News
2 of 3
merlin_3013648.jpg

Utah Utes guard Deivon Smith (5) and forward Ben Carlson (1) double team UCLA Bruins forward Berke Buyuktuncel (9) at the University of Utah’s Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Jan. 11, 2024.

Laura Seitz, Deseret News
3 of 3
Utah Utes center Lawson Lovering (34) and UCLA Bruins center Aday Mara (15) compete for the ball at the University of Utah’s Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Jan. 11, 2024.
merlin_3013646.jpg
merlin_3013648.jpg

17-3: The Utes held a decisive edge in fast break points.

0: Utah never trailed in handing the Bruins their fourth straight loss.

3-pointers: The Utes shot 13 of 32 from behind the arc, while UCLA was just 3 of 17. Bajema made four, while Madsen and Smith each hit three 3s.

Points in the paint: One game after giving up 50 points in the paint in a loss at then-No. 10 Arizona, the Utes had a 38-18 advantage scoring in the paint. That included holding UCLA’s star center, Adem Bona, to just 4 points and two rebounds.

What’s next?

The Runnin’ Utes (12-4, 3-2 Pac-12) will head back out of the road this weekend, playing at Stanford on Sunday (3 p.m. MST, Pac-12 Network).

The Cardinal played late Thursday at Oregon State.

Following the quick road trip, Utah will return home for two games against Oregon State (Thursday) and Oregon (Sunday) next week.

Next Up In U of U sports
Jordan Love and other players with Utah ties could impact wild-card weekend
Has No. 19 Utah found its ‘collective fight’ post-Kneepkens? No. 8 Stanford will test that theory
Washington wide receiver Taeshaun Lyons transfers to Utah
Who’s staying, who’s leaving, who’s incoming for Utah football? Tracking 2024 decisions
How to watch Utes in the NFL playoffs this weekend
Future Big 12 basketball power rankings: Chaos early in league play shakes things up