3 takeaways from Utah’s blowout win over UCLA

Utah responded to its first losing streak in over a month with a 90-44 win over UCLA on Thursday night at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City.

The 46-point win was the Runnin’ Utes’ largest margin of victory over UCLA, surpassing a 32-point victory over the Bruins in 2015.

Key takeaways

Top performers: Keba Keita, who missed most of the Runnin’ Utes’ loss at Arizona last weekend due to an injury, contributed 14 points, four rebounds and a steal off the bench.

Cole Bajema led a torrid 3-point shooting effort, scoring 14, and Branden Carlson ended up with a double-double — 12 points and 14 rebounds — as Utah had five players score in double-figures.

Key stretch: After UCLA climbed within six points early in the second half, the Utes put the game away with a 33-5 run, highlighted by a pair of dunks and a putback and-1 from Keita, a bevy of 3-pointers from guys like Gabe Madsen, Bajema, Ben Carlson and Deivon Smith and some strong post play offensively from Lawson Lovering.

For good measure, Utah later followed with a 21-2 run.

17-3: The Utes held a decisive edge in fast break points.

0: Utah never trailed in handing the Bruins their fourth straight loss.

3-pointers: The Utes shot 13 of 32 from behind the arc, while UCLA was just 3 of 17. Bajema made four, while Madsen and Smith each hit three 3s.

Points in the paint: One game after giving up 50 points in the paint in a loss at then-No. 10 Arizona, the Utes had a 38-18 advantage scoring in the paint. That included holding UCLA’s star center, Adem Bona, to just 4 points and two rebounds.

What’s next?

The Runnin’ Utes (12-4, 3-2 Pac-12) will head back out of the road this weekend, playing at Stanford on Sunday (3 p.m. MST, Pac-12 Network).

The Cardinal played late Thursday at Oregon State.

Following the quick road trip, Utah will return home for two games against Oregon State (Thursday) and Oregon (Sunday) next week.

