Has No. 19 Utah found its ‘collective fight’ post-Kneepkens? No. 8 Stanford will test that theory

It’s been three weeks since the No. 19 Utah women’s basketball team last played at home, thanks to the Christmas break and the Utes going on the road during the first two weeks of the Pac-12 season.

When the Utes host No. 8 Stanford on Friday evening (6 p.m. MST, Pac-12 Network), they’ll get to see if they’re continuing to gel as a team since losing guard Gianna Kneepkens to a season-ending injury about five weeks ago.

Utah (11-4), the preseason favorite to win the Pac-12 title, is coming back to Salt Lake City with a 1-2 record in conference play — the Utes lost fourth-quarter leads against Colorado and Arizona before falling to both, then won at Arizona State.

In the Utes’ last game, Utah lost by one to the Wildcats in overtime.

Three officials’ calls that all went against the Utes marred the ending — one where Alissa Pili was called for an offensive foul backing in for a layup, another where the officials changed a rebound tie-up to a timeout (giving Arizona the ball) and a foul on Dasia Young with 1.1 seconds in overtime that led to two game-winning free throws.

“Taking over new roles, it takes time. I’m learning that. … I think for players to kind of gain confidence in that, comfortability in that takes time and I think it’s starting to happen.” — Utah coach Lynne Roberts

Still, coach Lynne Roberts saw something in her team last Sunday in Tucson that makes her believe this team is coming together at a critical time — over the next two weeks, Utah will host Stanford, an improved Cal program and two other top 10 teams, No. 2 UCLA and No. 9 USC.

“I think Sunday at Arizona was the first time I’d seen kind of a collective fight to them,” Roberts said.

“Taking over new roles, it takes time. I’m learning that. … I think for players to kind of gain confidence in that, comfortability in that takes time and I think it’s starting to happen.”

Junior guard Kennady McQueen called the Arizona game, where Utah fought to the end even after losing a seven-point lead going into the fourth quarter, “a really good learning point for us.”

“The Colorado one was a bit frustrating because it felt like we had that in our hands, and we lost it. It just didn’t feel like we were totally together on the same page — when that started going south, we kind of separated,” McQueen said.

“Arizona was a great game because yes, the outcome wasn’t what we wanted and it was a heartbreaker, but just to have that determination — every possession, hard work, loose balls, we stay together — I think that was the difference.”

Pili agreed with her teammate and coach, seeing something change at Arizona.

“It definitely took us a little while to kind of find our groove without Gianna because she’s one of our most impactful players. To miss a piece that’s that crucial to our team, you know, it’s gonna throw us off a little bit,” Pili said.

“The games that we played before Arizona, we were struggling to kind of find that chemistry or that just that fluidity, just being smooth with each other and being confident in people’s new roles having to step up. … On Sunday, we definitely had more of that and the energy was just different. I think after that game, we’re gonna go in the right direction.”

Utah WBB on air - Stanford Utes on the air

Utah (11-4, 1-2 Pac-12) vs. Stanford (14-1, 3-0 Pac-12)



Friday, 6 p.m. MST



Huntsman Center



TV: Pac-12 Network



Radio: 700 AM



Stanford, which is 14-1 on the season behind the leadership of legendary coach Tara VanDerveer, will test that theory.

Forward Cameron Brink — a “game changer” with her defensive ability and scoring, Roberts said — leads a Cardinal team that Utah’s head coach noted is more post driven this season, while adding more 3-point shooting.

“Stanford will always be Stanford, Great, great coach, one of the best to ever do it. Great, great program, geat system,” McQueen said. “Coach Rob said it best today, they’re just a machine on offense.”

Both Brink and Pili were named to the Wooden Award Midseason Top 25 watch list this week, an indication of their star power. Brink is averaging 18.5 points, 11.3 rebounds and 3.47 blocks per game, while Pili is averaging 22.5 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game while shooting 66.8% from the floor.

“She’s one of the best forwards in the country. It’s going to be a battle between us,” Pili said. “I’m a big competitor, so I’m excited for it.”

Several WNBA general managers are expected to be on hand for a matchup involving two of the top talents in the sport.

“I think it’s awesome. This is a smart game for GMs and coaches to come to because it’s two for one where you can see Cam and Alissa,” Roberts said. “But I think it’s great, you know, again, making our program nationally relevant. That’s been my goal since I got here and we’ve done it and we just need to keep it going. But hopefully it’s a great game and hopefully those players play well.”

The last time Utah and Stanford played in Salt Lake City, it ended up a thrilling matchup where the Utes beat the Cardinal, earning a share of the Pac-12 championship last February.

Roberts likened these next two weeks — facing teams that are a combined 52-5 — and playing in the ultra competitive Pac-12 in general to enduring in a boxing match.

“This league never stops, every weekend. There is never a time where you can put your hands down if you’re in a boxing match. It is mentally draining, physically draining and the toughest team usually wins at the end but no one’s gonna go through this thing unscathed.”

“... If we just keep swinging, keep our hands up and keep swinging, we’ll be fine.”