Southwest is having a massive sale right now — but it’s ending soon. Here’s what you should know

Southwest is offering tickets for up to 40% off as part of its spring travel sale, which ends on Thursday, Jan. 11.

Week of WOW is one of Southwest’s biggest sales of the year and offers discounts on flights for select dates between late January and late May. Although there are some blackout dates that are not eligible for sale prices, there are discounts available for flights on every day of the week — including popular travel days like Sundays and Mondays, which are often excluded from sales.

Jonathan Clarkson, vice president of marketing at Southwest Airlines, commented on the airline’s dedication to hospitality and flexible policies in a press statement announcing the sale.

“We know low fares and lots of flexibility are top of mind for customers, and our Week of WOW delivers on both to kick off a new year of travel adventures,” Clarkson said.

What discounts are available?

The Week of WOW sale offers different discounts based on the day of the week the travel will take place. Southwest is currently offering 40% off Tuesday and Wednesday flights, 30% off Monday and Thursday flights, 25% off Saturday flights and 20% off Friday and Sunday flights. Flights to Hawaii, Puerto Rico and international destinations are eligible for a 30% discount.

The sale applies to tickets purchased for flights between Jan. 30 and May 22, 2024, although there are several blackout dates which are not available for discounted prices. Continental U.S. travel is blacked out March 9–10, March 16–17, March 23–24 and March 30–31, 2024. Travel to Florida is blacked out March 1, March 7–8, March 15, March 22 and March 28–29.

Travel to international destinations, Hawaii, and Puerto Rico is blacked out Feb. 15–18 and March 7–March 31, and travel from those destinations is blacked out Feb. 23–27 and March 14–April 7.

How to book a flight with Southwest’s sale

To take advantage of Southwest’s sale, enter code “WOW” in the promo code box when you search for flights and schedule any flight within the available dates of the sale to receive the corresponding discount.

The sale ends at 11:59 p.m. on Jan. 11.

