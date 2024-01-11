What Travis Kelce said about Puka Nacua on his podcast

Los Angeles Rams rookie receiver Puka Nacua earned a shoutout from Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce during Wednesday’s episode of the “New Heights” podcast he hosts with his brother Jason Kelce.

Every week, the two brothers recognize a player or coach in the NFL who took their game to new heights. The tight end chose the former BYU Cougar, who had a record-breaking game Sunday, as The Deseret News previously reported.

“He’s been ballin (expletive) all year,” Travis Kelce said. “Puka Nacua, that’s right, the stormin’ Mormon — I think he’s a BYU guy — officially broke the record for most receiving yards in a season by a rookie in NFL history, 1,486 yards, as well as the record for the most receptions in a single season by the rookie. So he’s doubled up on the record book, got (most) catches and receiving yards by a rookie.”

The brothers also laughed at the clip of Rams head coach Sean McVay reacting to his rookie receiver breaking the records and immediately calling for Nacua to get out of the game.

"Nice! Now get him out of here!" 😂 Sean McVay's reaction to Puka breaking both records in Week 18 is all-time.



📺: #LARvsSF on FOX

📱: Stream on #NFLPlus https://t.co/X0vcyHUoyR pic.twitter.com/qh4LBNWyRV — NFL (@NFL) January 7, 2024

Nacua finished the regular season with 1,486 receiving yards, 105 receptions and six touchdowns. He played in all 17 of the Rams’ games this season.

“Congrats on taking your game to new heights, Puka,” Travis Kelce said.

Jason Kelce gave DeMeco Ryans, his former teammate and the current head coach of the Houston Texans, his “New Heights” stamp of approval for the week but joined in on the Puka praise.

“Way to go, Puka,” he said.

Why Travis Kelce previously wore a BYU jersey

This isn’t the first time BYU has been mentioned on the Kelce brothers’ podcast.

In October, the tight end wore a BYU jersey after the Cougars beat his Cincinnati Bearcats, as previously reported by the Deseret News. He had made a bet with some of the BYU alumni in the Chiefs organization, and the jersey was his punishment for losing.

“My bet was if I lost, I had to wear a BYU jersey on the show, and of course, if they lost, they had to drink a beer with me,” he joked. “I’m kidding, they didn’t agree to that. But I did bet them, you’ve got to come to a Vegas pool party with me at least.”