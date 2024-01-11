Former BYU women’s gymnastics coach Brad Cattermole dies at 71

Former BYU women’s gymnastics head coach Brad Cattermole died on Jan. 4, the school announced in a statement this past Saturday. He was 71.

“Coach Cattermole has had a long-lasting influence on hundreds of Cougar gymnasts through his years leading our team,” BYU athletic director Tom Holmoe said in the statement. “He and his wife Dawn coached together for 28 years with many memorable performances. Our prayers go out to Dawn and the Cattermole family at this sacred time.”

In his nearly three decades at the helm of the Cougars program, Cattermole earned 15 top-25 finishes and produced 17 NCAA All-America selections. He was a strong recruiter, bringing in five U.S. National Team gymnasts and another six from the Canadian National Team.

“He is the LaVell Edwards of BYU gymnastics, and the program would not be where it is today without his leadership,” current Cougars gymnastics coach Guard Young said.

The Los Angeles native competed for BYU’s men’s gymnastics program as a young man before serving a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Peru.

Upon his return, Cattermole served as an assistant for the women’s team and established the All-American Gymnastics facility in Lindon, which he owned and operated until his death.

“It is impossible to put into words my love for Brad and his family and the impact he has had on me and so many,” BYU women’s gymnastics assistant coach Brogan Evanson said. “I am eternally grateful for his investment in me as an athlete and as a person and for his Christlike approach as a coach and mentor. Every day I put into practice things I learned from him.”

Cattermole is survived by his wife Dawn and their family.

