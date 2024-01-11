Facebook Twitter
Washington wide receiver Taeshaun Lyons transfers to Utah

By Joe Coles Joe Colesjcoles@deseretnews.com
A goal line pylon stands on the field as the Utes and Trojans prepare to play at Rice Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Utah is getting help for its wide receivers room.

Washington wide receiver Taeshaun Lyons announced his transfer to Utah on Thursday evening, providing a boost to the position group.

A former four-star recruit, the 6-foot-1, 170-pound Lyons was ranked the No. 34 wide receiver in the 2023 class, but redshirted during his freshman season at Washington due to talented upperclassmen receivers like Rome Odunze and Jalen McMillan seeing the field ahead of him.

Out of high school, Lyon held offers from Notre Dame, Oregon, Penn State and Texas A&M, among others, according to 247Sports. Utah offered him as well, and after initially missing out on his high school recruitment, landed Lyons in the transfer portal.

After losing leading receiver Devaughn Vele and promising freshman Mikey Matthews this offseason, Lyons is a big addition to the room. Lyons will join Money Parks (293 yards on 31 rececpeitons) and Munir McClain (269 yards on 15 receptions) as wide receiver targets for quarterback Cam Rising next season.

