2024 NWSL draft tracker: Where will BYU players and other Utah ties end up?

The Deseret News is tracking Utah ties involved in the 2024 NWSL draft. Check back for updates.

Fourteen players with Utah ties — including eight from BYU — have declared for Friday’s National Women’s Soccer League draft.

Players will attempt to earn a roster spot on one of the league’s 14 teams and then continue their soccer careers in the country’s top professional women’s soccer league. Over 200 players registered for the draft, but only 56 players will be drafted.

The Utah Royals hold the first overall pick and own a total of nine picks in the draft’s four rounds — more than any other team this year. The team could give any of the 14 players with Utah ties a chance to continue their soccer careers in the Beehive State.

The draft will be broadcast on ION starting at 6 p.m. MST Friday and can be streamed on ION Plus.

Players in the 2024 NWSL draft with Utah ties

The following players from BYU declared for the draft:



Brecken Mozingo.

Bella Folino.

Jamie Shepherd.

Olivia Wade-Katoa.

Rachel McCarthy.

Olivia Smith-Griffitts.

Laveni Vaka.

Ellie Boren.

The following players from Utah State have declared for the draft:



Diera Walton.

Kelsey Kaufusi.

The following players from the University of Utah have declared for the draft:



Courtney Brown.

The following players from Utah Valley University have declared for the draft:



Heather Stainbrook.

Jenna Shepherd.

The following players who attended high school in Utah:

