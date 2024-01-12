Facebook Twitter
Friday, January 12, 2024 | 
Jazz 145, Raptors 113: Inside the numbers

By Sarah Todd Sarah Toddstodd@deseretnews.com
Utah Jazz forward John Collins (20) swipes at the ball as Toronto Raptors guard RJ Barrett (9) goes up with the ball as the Jazz and Raptors play at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Friday, Jan. 12, 2024.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

The Utah Jazz beat the Toronto Raptors 145-113 on Friday night at the Delta Center.

Here’s a look inside the numbers from the Jazz’s victory:

Best performance: Lauri Markkanen led the way for the Jazz with 22 points to go with nine rebounds, two assists and a steal. He shot 7-of-11 overall and 4-of-6 from deep.

Worst performance: Though a small sample size, R.J. Barrett is averaging 21.8 points since getting traded to the Raptors from the Knicks and was averaging 18.9 points overall this season. The Jazz, however, held him to just four points on 2-of-9 shooting in 30 minutes.

Utah Jazz Head Coach Will Hardy questions referee Evan Scott (78) during a timeout as the Jazz and Raptors play at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Friday, Jan. 12, 2024.

Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) celebrates after a 3- pointer as the Jazz and Raptors play at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Friday, Jan. 12, 2024.

Toronto Raptors guard Gary Trent Jr. (33) questions the no-call as the Jazz and Raptors play at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Friday, Jan. 12, 2024.

Utah Jazz guard Collin Sexton (2) is guarded by Toronto Raptors center Jontay Porter (11) as the Jazz and Raptors play at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Friday, Jan. 12, 2024.

Utah Jazz Head Coach Will Hardy congratulates Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen (23) as he comes off the floor at a timeout as the Jazz and Raptors play at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Friday, Jan. 12, 2024.

4: The Jazz have won four straight games for the first time this season and are 13-4 in their last 17 games.

21: Jordan Clarkson finished with 21 points and five assists off the bench for the Jazz. It was his seventh game of at 20 or more points when coming off the bench this season.

80: Utah’s bench scored an incredible 80 of the team’s points. The Jazz’s starters subbed out midway through the fourth quarter (although they could have subbed out earlier), giving the bench more time to work, but to their credit, every player that stepped on the court contributed and they never let the Raptors even think about closing the gap.

Best of the best: The Jazz’s defense was impressive overall but Markkanen really made things tough for the Raptors. John Collins got into foul trouble early on so Markkanen was playing 3 through 5 on some possessions, but never looked like he was out of place.

Worst of the worst: The Raptors had a pretty impressive shooting night, hitting on 50% of their 3-pointers and still weren’t able to make it a close game.

