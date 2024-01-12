High school girls basketball: Friday night roundup

Region 1

In a demonstration of strength, the Weber Warriors (6-8) outpaced the Farmington Phoenix (1-10) with a score of 53-42. Abby Sayer was a significant contributor for the Warriors, racking up 21 points along with a 3-pointer. Farmington’s effort was led by Brynn Ryan and Morgan Rogers, both scoring 14 points, with Ryan adding a 3-pointer to her tally.

Syracuse Titans (10-3) overwhelmed the Layton Lancers (5-9) with a commanding 59-23 victory. Cortnie Barker and Avery Sanders led the scoring for the Titans with 16 and 14 points, respectively, with Barker contributing two 3-pointers. On the Lancers’ end, Oakley Homer led with 9 points and three 3-pointers followed by Avery Potter with 7 points and two 3-pointers.

In a balanced attack that led to a 45-28 victory, the Davis Darts (12-0) defeated the Fremont Silverwolves (6-8). Kendra Kitchen and T’maea Eteuati led the Darts, scoring 31 and 12 points respectively, with Kitchen draining 3 3-pointers and Eteuati registering two. Abigail Christensen stood out for the Silverwolves, tallying 14 points and knocking down two 3-pointers.

Region 3

The Lehi Pioneers (7-6) edged out the American Fork Cavemen (6-7) in a closely fought game, with a final score of 42-39. For Lehi, Addy Scrivner scored 13 points, including a 3-pointer, and Sammi Love added 11 points with three 3-pointers. Meanwhile, American Fork’s performance was headlined by Calli Condi, who tallied 24 points and sank four 3-pointers.

The Westlake Thunder (10-4) claimed victory over the Skyridge Falcons (8-4), outscoring them 50-35. Chloe Jensen led the scoring for Westlake with 16 points, four of which were 3-pointers. Austyn Feller contributed an additional 15 points. For the Falcons, Shae Toole led the scoring with 10 points, including one 3-pointer, followed by Bella Sika with 9 points.

In a strong showing, the Lone Peak Knights (6-6) triumphed over the Pleasant Grove Vikings (10-4), taking the game 71-46. Shawnee Nordstrom eclipsed 1,000 career points as she led the Knights with 21 points and a 3-pointer, backed by Sarah Bartholomew and Kennedy Woolston, who recorded 19 and 16 points respectively, with Woolston knocking down four 3-pointers. The Vikings’ top scorer was Tabi Clark with 18 points and a 3-pointer.

Region 4

The Kearns Cougars (7-7) defeated the Granger Lancers (2-10) in a convincing 59-29 victory. Iman Finau with 20 points and Adhau Chol with 13 points led the charge for the Cougars. For the Lancers, Elizabeth Owda and Haylie Harper each scored 7 points, with Harper contributing a 3-pointer.

The Hunter Wolverines (6-8) triumphed over the Taylorsville Warriors (6-7) with a score of 49-43. Kalysa Ng topped the score for the Wolverines with 17 points, including two 3-pointers, and Grace Gallagher added 14 points. For the Warriors, Marlee Reupena led with 7 points. The Wolverines pulled ahead in the third quarter and increased their lead with a strong final quarter.

Region 5

The Bountiful Redhawks (10-3) dominated the Bonneville Lakers (4-8) with a convincing 81-29 victory. The Redhawks’ stellar performance was led by Milika Satuala and Taylor Harvey, who both recorded 22 points each and sank 2 and 1 3-pointers respectively. The Lakers’ top score came from Baya Jimenez and Baylee Andreasen, both tallying 8 points, with Andreasen recording two 3-pointers.

In a compelling match, the Viewmont Vikings (8-5) emerged victorious over the Woods Cross Wildcats (6-7) with a score of 56-45. Mary Carr was the standout player for the Vikings with 14 points, one 3-pointer, and 7 rebounds. Mara Mickelson also added 10 points and managed to grab 8 rebounds. On the Wildcats’ side, Katie King led with 16 points, including one 3-pointer. Adia Cook followed closely with 9 points and three 3-pointers.

Box Elder Bees (9-4) sealed a 52-40 victory over the Northridge Knights (6-7). Madi Thurgood was the top scorer for the Bees with 17 points, followed closely by Kaydence Barber with 11 points and Ashlyn Wight with 10 points, including two 3-pointers. Karlee Mayfield and Kaylee Hess led the effort for the Knights with 13 points each, with Mayfield and Hess contributing one and three 3-pointers respectively.

The Clearfield Falcons (11-1) overcame the Roy Royals (5-8) by a score of 45-36. For the Falcons, the scoring was led by Ciara De La O who put up 10 points, including two 3-pointers. Izzy Wyaskett also contributed 9 points, including a 3-pointer, and led the team with 7 rebounds. Meanwhile, Analeise Maharaj was the top scorer for the Royals, recording 9 points, three 3-pointers, and 4 rebounds.

Region 6

In a closely contested face-off, the Olympus Titans (6-7) secured a 61-57 victory over the Brighton Bengals (11-4). Olympus was led by Joss Baker with a scoreboard-topping 19 points, three 3-pointers, and nine rebounds, closely trailed by Keily Trabanino at 18 points. For the Bengals, Olivia Stephens led with 17 points and a 3-pointer. Despite a late surge by the Bengals in the fourth quarter, the Titans maintained their lead secured from the first half.

The Alta Hawks (12-2) decisively bested the West Panthers (7-5) with a scoreline of 60-40. Fui Niumeitolu led the Hawks, pouring in a massive 27 points including two 3-pointers. Quincy Kegel chipped in with 10 points including two 3-pointers. For the Panthers, Fina Tuha led the scoring with 14 points, followed by Kylee Falatea with 12 points including a 3-pointer.

Region 7

Marking a closely contested victory, the Timpview Thunderbirds (11-3) overcame the Springville Red Devils (3-11) 45-43. Lina Ballin stood out for the Thunderbirds as she scored a whopping 25 points, including three 3-pointers. On the Red Devils’ side, Millie Thompson led with 13 points and three 3-pointers along with Hattie Templeman and Brynlee Johnson, both contributing 10 points. Templeman also added three 3-pointers to her overall tally.

Region 8

The Mountain View Bruins (4-9) outlasted the Timpanogos Timberwolves (3-10), posting a 56-38 victory. Amelia Suguturaga led the Bruins with 17 points, while Jaycee Carlson and Kimberlee Brown bolstered the score with 15 points each, Brown contributing two 3-pointers. Ella Maddox was the high scorer for the Timberwolves with 10 points. The Bruins established a solid lead in the second quarter, maintaining their momentum for the overall win.

The Payson Lions (6-7) recorded a convincing 59-35 victory over the Provo Bulldogs (4-10). Cheznie Roundy led the Lions with 16 points, including four 3-pointers, followed closely by Quincy Mathews and Emmie Hales with 14 and 10 points respectively. Izabelle Moyes topped the Bulldogs’ scoring with 8 points. The Lions pulled ahead decisively in the second quarter, paving the way for their victory.

Region 10

The Murray Spartans (7-6) secured a definitive victory over the Tooele Buffaloes (6-6) with a score of 61-46. Mia AuClaire stood out for the Spartans, recording a substantial 25 points that included three 3-pointers. Charlotte Scherbel also proved instrumental with 17 points. On the Buffaloes side, Josie Kennedy spearheaded their efforts with 11 points and 11 rebounds. Despite Kennedy’s double-double, the Buffaloes couldn’t quite catch up to the Spartans who maintained a consistent lead from the first quarter onwards.

The Cottonwood Colts (8-6) delivered a resounding 66-14 victory over the Hillcrest Huskies (0-13). Avea Van der Beek led the scoring for the Colts with 16 points, alongside Carley Caton adding 14 points, including one 3-pointer. Emily Mandel tried to keep the Huskies in competition with her seven points and one 3-pointer. Despite Mandel’s effort, the Colts overpowered the Huskies from the beginning and maintained their superior performance throughout the game.

Region 15

The North Summit Braves (12-1) overwhelmed the San Juan Broncos (3-9) with a score of 66-32. Hartlynn Richins led the Braves with 21 points, followed by Hayzlyn Murdock and Presley Peterson adding 15 and 13 points respectively. Synessa Atcitty led for the Broncos with 12 points that included a 3-pointer. The Braves made their mark beginning in the second quarter and sustained their lead for the remainder of the game.

Region 20

The Piute Thunderbirds (10-4), led by Kaycee Gleave’s 21 points and three 3-pointers, managed to defeat the Wayne Badgers (9-5) convincingly, 45-27. Amy Morgan also added 11 points for the Thunderbirds, with three 3-pointers. For the Badgers, AJ Vandyke tallied 13 points and secured 11 rebounds. The Thunderbirds set their dominance from the first quarter and maintained it throughout the game.

The Panguitch Bobcats (11-2) overcame the Valley Buffaloes (5-7) in a high-scoring game with a 69-60 victory. Mallory Henrie led the scoring for the Bobcats with 20 points, supported by Brayli Frandsen and Makena Owens, adding 12 and 10 points respectively. For the Buffaloes, Rachel Cox topped the scoreboard with a standout performance of 24 points, including four 3-pointers. Despite a significant contribution by Kimber Reeve who added 19 points, the Buffaloes couldn’t withhold the Bobcats’ strong performance.

Region 22

The Manila Mustangs (9-4) routed the Tintic Miners (2-9), securing a 56-11 win. Kassali Wall stood out for the Mustangs, recording 13 points including three 3-pointers. Kallie Bair and Sadie Davis contributed 9 and 8 points respectively. Samantha Grimstead was the top scorer for the Miners with 4 points. The Mustangs commanded the game early with a 24-point first quarter.

The Rich Rebels (7-3) topped the Tabiona Tigers (10-3) in a heated match that culminated in a 50-42 victory for the Rebels. Haydee Pugmire’s 13 points led the team in scoring, closely followed by Molly Weston who added 10 points, which included two 3-pointers. On the Tigers’ side, Maycee Rhoades stood out with 17 points, two of which were 3-pointers. Despite a good start, the Tigers found third quarter struggles that allowed the Rebels to pull ahead to secure their win.

Nonregion

In a game that went down to the wire, the Maple Mountain Golden Eagles (11-3) held off the Manti Templars (6-9) with a close score of 45-43. Jaynee Tanner led the charge for the Golden Eagles, scoring 18 points, including a 3-pointer, and grabbing 14 rebounds. Cadee Alder provided a burst of points for the Templars, scoring 18 points that included four 3-pointers.

