Friday, January 12, 2024 | 
3 takeaways from No. 19 Utah’s 2-point loss to No. 8 Stanford

A controversial final minute ended with Utah on the short end for the second straight game

By Brandon Judd Brandon Judd
Utah Utes forward Alissa Pili (35) shoots the ball with Stanford Cardinal forward Kiki Iriafen (44), left, and Stanford Cardinal forward Nunu Agara (3), right, on defense during a college women’s basketball game between the Utah Utes and the Stanford Cardinal at the Jon M. Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Friday, Jan. 12, 2024.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News

In another game that came down to the wire and featured some questionable officiating in the paint, No. 19 Utah lost a 64-62 heartbreaker to No. 8 Stanford at the Huntsman Center on Friday night.

This came after the Utes lost in their previous game, 71-70 at Arizona, when officials again were a major storyline to the ending.

merlin_3013892.jpg

1 of 3
merlin_3013888.jpg

2 of 3
3 of 3
Key takeaways

Key stretch: Utah pulled within 61-60 on a Maty Wilke 3-pointer, but Stanford responded with a Cameron Brink 3 on the next possession and got a free throw to build a 5-point lead going into the game’s final two minutes.

The Utes then got a pair of free throws from Alissa Pili, then after a Wilke steal and a timeout, Pili nailed a runner in the lane to make it a one-point game.

That led to a wild final minute.

On the ensuing possession, Utah eventually held despite giving up an offensive rebound, though it appeared close to a shot clock violation for Stanford.

Jenna Johnson then got possession back for Utah after a called jump ball that, frankly, felt like a quick (and perhaps makeup) call.

That gave Utah a chance to win.

Pili drove into the lane and appeared to be fouled with four seconds remaining. The official, though, called another jump ball when Pili endured a heavy amount of contact and appeared to get fouled on the arm.

After Stanford hit 1 of 2 free throws, Pili missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer, giving Stanford the win.

Top performers: Kiki Iriafen scored 25 points and had 16 rebounds to lead Stanford.

Pili put up 16 points, seven rebounds, three steals, two assists and a block, while Wilke added 11 points, two rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block.

What’s next?

The Utes (11-5, 1-3 Pac-12) will stay home for a couple weeks and face an improved Cal team on Sunday (noon MST, Pac-12 Network).

The Golden Bears played at No. 5 Colorado late Friday night.

After that, Utah will host No. 9 USC (Friday, Jan. 19) and No. 2 UCLA (Monday, Jan. 22) next weekend.

