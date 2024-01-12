3 takeaways from No. 19 Utah’s 2-point loss to No. 8 Stanford

In another game that came down to the wire and featured some questionable officiating in the paint, No. 19 Utah lost a 64-62 heartbreaker to No. 8 Stanford at the Huntsman Center on Friday night.

This came after the Utes lost in their previous game, 71-70 at Arizona, when officials again were a major storyline to the ending.

Key takeaways

Key stretch: Utah pulled within 61-60 on a Maty Wilke 3-pointer, but Stanford responded with a Cameron Brink 3 on the next possession and got a free throw to build a 5-point lead going into the game’s final two minutes.

The Utes then got a pair of free throws from Alissa Pili, then after a Wilke steal and a timeout, Pili nailed a runner in the lane to make it a one-point game.

That led to a wild final minute.

On the ensuing possession, Utah eventually held despite giving up an offensive rebound, though it appeared close to a shot clock violation for Stanford.

Jenna Johnson then got possession back for Utah after a called jump ball that, frankly, felt like a quick (and perhaps makeup) call.

That gave Utah a chance to win.

Pili drove into the lane and appeared to be fouled with four seconds remaining. The official, though, called another jump ball when Pili endured a heavy amount of contact and appeared to get fouled on the arm.

After Stanford hit 1 of 2 free throws, Pili missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer, giving Stanford the win.

Top performers: Kiki Iriafen scored 25 points and had 16 rebounds to lead Stanford.

Pili put up 16 points, seven rebounds, three steals, two assists and a block, while Wilke added 11 points, two rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block.

What’s next?

The Utes (11-5, 1-3 Pac-12) will stay home for a couple weeks and face an improved Cal team on Sunday (noon MST, Pac-12 Network).

The Golden Bears played at No. 5 Colorado late Friday night.

After that, Utah will host No. 9 USC (Friday, Jan. 19) and No. 2 UCLA (Monday, Jan. 22) next weekend.

