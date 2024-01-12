Sens. Fetterman and Cassidy co-sponsor a bill monitoring antisemitism on college campuses

Amid rising antisemitism on college campuses since Hamas attacked Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, Sens. Bill Cassidy, R-La. and John Fetterman, D-Pa., introduced the “Protecting Students on Campus Act of 2024,” aimed at monitoring harassment targeted at students.

The bill would provide and advertise a place for students to file complaints after experiencing racially charged “violence or harassment on college campuses.”

Cassidy released a statement on the bill Thursday, saying, “No student should be harassed or attacked at school just because of who they are. This legislation holds colleges and universities accountable and ensures discrimination against students is never ignored.”

Known for being outspoken against antisemitism, Fetterman added, “Diversity is our strength as a country. No student should face hostility or violence for who they are, what they look like, where they’re from, or what they believe.”

Fetterman continued, “Amid a despicable rise in antisemitism and Islamophobia in our country, I am proud to introduce this bill with my colleague Sen. Cassidy to empower students facing discrimination to take action and hold universities accountable in protecting students.”

What will the new ‘Protecting Students on Campus Act’ do?

The legislation would require universities to post information on how to file a discrimination complaint in high-traffic areas both online and in buildings on campus. Complaints would be collected and analyzed by the Education Department’s Office for Civil Rights.

Every month, the Office of Civil Rights assistant secretary would provide a written report to Congress on how many complaints were filed and how universities took action to address them.

Annually, the Department of Education’s inspector general would be tasked to audit universities in the top 5% of per capita complaints.

The bill also would prohibit the Education Department from closing or dismissing complaints under other authorities, including other federal, state and local civil right procedures.

‘The kids have to know their rights,’ Sen. Cassidy said

In an interview with Fox News, Cassidy explained why he thinks the bill is necessary, saying that universities have been failing to responsibly handle cases of discrimination equally.

“We need some transparency,” Cassidy said. “Frankly, I think it’s in the natural interest of the university to downplay it, but it can’t be downplayed. The kids have to know their rights, and the public has to know what universities are doing a good job and what are not.”

About 80% of Jewish students say they feel ‘hostility toward Israel’ from other students on campus

Brandeis University conducted a study on hotspots of antisemitism across U.S. university campuses. The schools listed in the top 25% for antisemitic hostility included Boston University, University of California, Berkeley, Columbia University, UCLA, George Washington University, University of California, San Diego, New York University, University of Michigan, Ohio State University, University of Pennsylvania, Queens College and University of Wisconsin.

Large percentages of Jewish students on those campuses listed as among the top 25% in antisemitism reported hostility from both students and faculty.

Roughly 80% of Jewish students reported they encountered “hostility toward Israel” often or sometimes from their peers, and 30% say they encountered “hostility toward Israel” from university faculty.