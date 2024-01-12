Deseret News High School Sports app brings all the news, action and results to the palm of your hand

Did you know that Utah high school sports fans can stay on top of the prep sports scene in Utah in the palm of their hand by downloading the new Deseret News High School Sports app?

With the tap of your screen, you can quickly navigate to your favorite sport for the latest scores, standings, stat leaders, rankings and individual player pages. Boys and girls basketball scores are updated instantly as coaches report them shortly after their games each night.

The Deseret News High School Sports app also features decades of historical data for numerous sports. Want to find out which soccer player has scored the most goals in your school’s history? It’s just a few taps away. Curious about why Puka Nacua’s record-breaking NFL season this year isn’t a surprise to those who followed him in high school? With a few taps, you can see his insane high school football stats from 2015 to 2018, when he tallied 5,033 receiving yards and 58 TDs.

With a few taps, you can also check out all-state football teams dating back nearly 100 years, and all-state basketball teams dating back over 50 years.

And that’s not all. For college football fans, you can easily check out the latest college commitments for every high school star in the state, as well.

