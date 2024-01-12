In spite of positive reviews, Max’s ‘Julia’ is getting cancelled. What other shows are leaving TV in 2024?

Sometimes stellar ratings and critics’ praise isn’t enough to keep a series on television. High viewership is required for cable and streaming platforms to justify renewing a show — even if it has a small cult following.

Death by lack of viewership has killed dozens of critically-acclaimed series: “Arrested Development,” “Freaks and Geeks,” “Pushing Daisies” and “The Mick” were all taken off screen before their time.

During its original three seasons, “Arrested Development” was lauded as the “funniest show on television,” per Forbes. After earning multiple Emmys, Golden Globes and other notable awards, it was cancelled because it couldn’t rake in a wide enough audience, per IGN.

This year, a handful of highly-rated series — such as “Julia” — will suffer the same fate.

Here are 2024’s cancelled shows (so far).

‘Julia’ cancelled by Max

Despite shining reviews — the drama has a 93% rating on Rotten Tomatoes — “Julia” will not return to Max for a third season. After wrapping up the sophomore season of the series in December, Max announced it would not continue the Julia Child-inspired series.

“We are so honored to have partnered with Chris Keyser, Daniel Goldfarb and their masterful creative team and dynamic cast, led by Sarah Lancashire, as they cooked up ‘Julia.’ Thanks to their beautiful work over two seasons of this heartful, sensual, and inspiring show, we can forever celebrate the incredible legacy of Julia Child,” a Max spokesperson told The Hollywood Reporter.

What to watch instead: Try a different take on the life of Julia Childs. “Julie and Julia” follows a young New Yorker (Amy Adams) as she attempts to master all 524 recipes from a Julia Childs cookbook.

‘American Born Chinese’ cancelled by Disney+

After a single eight-episode season, Disney+ canceled “American Born Chinese.” The series garnered positive reviews from critics and fans but struggled to take off, prompting Disney+ to part ways with the show. Viewership was too low to justify a second season, reports Variety.

The comic book-based series “chronicles the trials and tribulations of a regular American teenager whose life is forever changed when he befriends the son of a mythological god,” according to the official logline.

What to watch instead: For those who enjoy a family-centered mix of extraordinary powers, action, comedy and science fantasy, watch “The Umbrella Academy” on Netflix. “The Umbrella Academy” is rated TV-MA for some violence and frightening scenes.

‘Minx’ cancelled by Starz

After giving “Minx” a second shot at life, Starz revealed it would cancel the comedy following its second season. “Minx” debuted on Max but was ultimately cancelled as a way to cut costs, per Variety. Then Starz redeemed the series for a second season.

“Minx” was loved by viewers and critics but failed to rack up a large enough regular viewership for Starz to renew, Variety reports.

“I still can’t believe I got to make this show. It was a joy to build our magical little world with the kindest, most talented actors and writers and crew,” Ellen Rapoport, the series creator, wrote on her verified Instagram page. “Thank you to everyone who watched us, wrote about us, championed us. I’m grateful for you all.”

What to watch instead: You might enjoy “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” another female-led period piece centered on a woman breaking down barriers. And its also really funny. “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” is rated TV-MA for some nudity and language.

‘Our Flag Means Death’ cancelled by Max

Glowing reviews and a 94% Rotten Tomatoes score couldn’t keep “Our Flag Means Death” on television. After two seasons, Max announced it would not renew the comedy series.

“While Max will not be moving forward with a third season of ‘Our Flag Means Death,’ we are so proud of the joyous, hilarious, and heartfelt stories that creator David Jenkins, Taika Waititi, Rhys Darby, Garrett Basch, Dan Halsted, Adam Stein, Antoine Douaihy, and the entire superb cast and crew brought to life,” a spokesperson for Max told The Independent.

“We also thank the dedicated fans who embraced these stories and built a gorgeous, inclusive community surrounding the show.”

What to watch instead: If you loved the humor in “Our Flag Means Death,” try “What We Do in the Shadows,” another comedy series from Taika Waititi. “What We Do in the Shadows” is rated TV-MA for some violence and language.

All the TV shows ending in 2024

All good things must come to an end. Here are a handful of fan-favorite TV series coming to a close with a final season in 2024.

‘Yellowstone’

Seasons: 4 1/2.

Streaming on: Paramount+, Peacock.

Final season release date: Season 5, part 2 is slated to release in Nov. 2024, per TV Guide.

‘You’

Seasons: Four.

Streaming on: Netflix.

Final season release date: The fifth and final season is set to release sometime in 2024, per Netflix.

‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’

Seasons: 11.

Streaming on: Max.

Final season release date: Season 12 will come to Max on Feb. 4.

‘What We Do in the Shadows’

Seasons: Five.

Streaming on: Hulu.

Final season release date: Season 6 does not have a premiere date yet but is expected in 2024.

‘The Umbrella Academy’

Seasons: Three.

Streaming on: Netflix.

Final season release date: The last season is set to release sometime in 2024, reports Netflix.

‘The Good Doctor’

Seasons: Six.

Streaming on: Hulu.

Final season release date: Season 7 premieres on Feb. 20, per Deadline.

‘Cobra Kai’

Seasons: Five.

Streaming on: Netflix.

Final season release date: The series will wrap up with Season 6 in 2024, reports Forbes.