Panera is selling soup for $1 all month and giving away 1,000 sandwiches for free

Panera is offering soup fans a hot deal this month.

In honor of National Soup Month this January, the restaurant chain is offering customers a cup of soup for $1 with any entree.

“For guests who want to warm up even more, now for a limited time, guests can complete their meal with a cup of soup for just $1 on the Panera app with purchase of an entrée,” the restaurant says in a statement.

To snag the deal, enter the code SOUP on checkout when ordering through the Panera app, per the Panera website.

In addition to the National Soup Month celebrations, the chain restaurant is also launching two new toasted Sourdough Melts — Southwest Chicken Melt and Bacon Avocado Melt. The Southwest Chicken Melt features smoked chicken and gouda, red onion and chipotle aioli. The Bacon Avocado Melt features avocado, applewood smoked bacon, smoked gouda and chipotle aioli.

“Just in time for National Soup Month, it’s the perfect season for guests to cozy up with a new Sourdough Melt and complete their meal with a cup of their favorite Panera soup for $1 — an incredible value to kickstart the year,” Drayton Martin, Panera Bread’s senior vice president of brand building, said in a statement.

“At Panera, we pride ourselves on being the sandwich experts — and our team of chefs and bakers have taken our grilled cheese to new heights with melty new sandwich varieties that pack the perfect combination of flavors,” Martin added.

To celebrate the new Sourdough Melts — on National Ditch Your Resolution Day (Wednesday, Jan. 17) — Panera is giving away 1,000 Sourdough Melts, no purchase necessary. Use the code BREADSOGOOD on the Panera app on Jan. 17 for a chance at getting a free Sourdough Melt.