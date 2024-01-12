Utah Royals draft BYU’s Brecken Mozingo with 4th pick in 2024 NWSL draft

Utah Royals chose former BYU forward Brecken Mozingo with the fourth overall pick in the 2024 NWSL draft Friday.

Mozingo was the team’s second pick in the first round of the draft. The Royals selected Ally Sentnor with the first overall pick in the draft.

Sentnor was the club’s first pick since 2020 when they drafted forward Tziarra King from North Carolina State, according to an NWSL media guide. That was the last draft before the club was sold and rebranded as the KC Current.

What did Brecken Mozingo say about being drafted by the Utah Royals?

Earlier this week, Mozingo told the Deseret News that playing for the Utah Royals would be a “wonderful opportunity and such a blessing at the same time,” when asked about the possibility of being drafted by her hometown team.

“That’d be crazy. I mean, that would be beyond me and such a blessing to play for my community, my family once again. I did it for four years during my collegiate career, and it was one of the best opportunities of my life,” she said. “It’s just like, ‘Holy cow! I might have an opportunity to play in my backyard again, going into the next level of my career and just in soccer in general,’ so that’s super exciting.”

The Sandy-native joins fellow Cougars Mikayla Cluff, Michele Vasconcelos and Cameron Tucker on the Royals’ roster.

BYU’s NWSL draft history

Mozingo isn’t the first former BYU player the Royals have taken in a draft. In 2018, the team selected defender Taylor Isom with their first-ever draft pick.

Mozingo is the first Cougar drafted by an NWSL team since 2021 when Cluff was selected 14th overall.

From 2013 to 2023, BYU had seven players selected in the draft. Lindsi Lisonbee-Cutshall became BYU’s first player to ever be drafted when Sky Blue, now Gotham FC, drafted her fourth overall in 2013.

That total will likely continue to grow with eight Cougars having declared for this year’s draft.

Who is Brecken Mozingo?

Mozingo played at BYU for four seasons after transferring from UCLA.

In her senior season, the forward tallied 14 goals and 15 assists in the 26 games she started, according to BYU.