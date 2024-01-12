How eating 3 steaks helped Andy Reid get his first NFL head coaching job

Everyone knows Andy Reid loves his food.

The Kansas City Chiefs head coach isn’t shy about his appetite. In 2020, he famously declared his intention to “eat the biggest cheeseburger you’ve ever seen” upon winning his first Super Bowl title.

He even received an edible Christmas gift from his players in 2022 — another cheeseburger — which he accepted with complete glee.

A Thursday New York Times profile on Reid included one of the most memorable food fables to-date from the life of “Big Red.”

According to the article, while being courted by the Philadelphia Eagles for their vacant head coaching position in 1999, Reid was brought to a local steakhouse by team owner Jeffrey Lurie.

“The server asked (Reid) if he preferred the rib-eye, the New York strip or the filet mignon,” wrote Michael Sokolove, the author of the profile. “(And) Reid ordered all three.”

He may have been a youngster within the coaching ranks, but Reid was a seasoned pro in the realm of murdering meat. The BYU alum’s wish was granted, as he was brought out a 22-ounce rib-eye, a 16-ounce strip and 12-ounce filet, all together totaling more than three pounds of blessed beef.

Back in 2017, the restaurant’s general manager Richie Furino called into Philadelphia’s “94WIP Morning Show” to offer his own account of the meal.

“The server asked Andy if he wanted the rib-eye, the strip, or the filet?” Furino said. “And he said yes!”

While his dinner order certainly wowed his hosts, Reid’s actual interview with the Eagles proved truly impressive.

“Reid aced the interview the moment he showed up with a thick notebook he had been keeping for years,” Sokolove wrote in the Times profile. “It was filled with his meticulously logged plans for all the things he would do if he ever became an NFL head coach.”

The rest is history. Reid was offered the job, and he then spent 14 seasons in Philadelphia and took the Eagles to the playoffs nine times. He remains the team’s all-time winningest head coach.

Reid is currently in his 11th year in Kansas City, having won a pair of Super Bowls and now looking for a third ring as his Chiefs begin their playoff push Saturday at home against Miami.

