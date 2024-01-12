Utah Sen. Mike Lee endorses Donald Trump for president

Utah Sen. Mike Lee endorsed former President Donald Trump for president on Friday.

Lee appeared Friday on Laura Ingraham’s Fox News show, The Ingraham Angle, and said he “wholeheartedly” endorsed Trump for president.

“The American people have a choice to make,” said Lee. “In this circumstance, they have a rare, historically unusual chance to choose between two presidents. They have a chance to choose between order and lawlessness. They have an opportunity to choose between putting America first and America last. I choose first and always to put America first.

“Look, whether you like Donald Trump or not, whether you agree with everything he says or not, he is our one opportunity to choose order over chaos and putting America first over America last,” Lee continued. “It’s time to get behind him.

“And look, in presidential campaigns, there are always a lot of promises made. My favorite kinds of political promises are promises kept. Donald Trump has kept promises that he’s made as he’s campaigned in the past. We know what kind of president he will be. And so, whether you agree with him on every point or not, if you are not content with the status quo — the status quo of lawlessness, of putting America last — it’s time to get behind Donald Trump, and I wholeheartedly endorse Donald J. Trump in his bid for the presidency in 2024.”

I just endorsed Donald Trump.



Whether you like Trump or not, Americans face a binary choice.



Biden refuses to enforce our border, prosecutes his opponents, & embraces policies that make life unaffordable for hardworking Americans.



I’ll take the mean tweets.



I choose Trump. https://t.co/hirfTzUqpH — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) January 13, 2024

On X, Lee further explained his decision, saying, “I just endorsed Donald Trump. Whether you like Trump or not, Americans face a binary choice. Biden refuses to enforce our border, prosecutes his opponents, & embraces policies that make life unaffordable for hardworking Americans. I’ll take the mean tweets. I choose Trump.”

