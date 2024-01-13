Jazz 132, Lakers 125: Inside the numbers

The Utah Jazz beat the Los Angeles Lakers 132-125 on Saturday night at the Delta Center on the second night of a back-to-back, improving to 21-20 on the season.

Here’s a look inside the numbers from the Jazz’s victory:

Best performance: Collin Sexton’s development has been such a huge part of the Jazz’s recent success, and he continued to wow on Saturday night. He finished with 27 points, five assists and four rebounds against the Lakers.

Worst performance: The Lakers waited until Cam Reddish went through warmups before determining whether or not he’d be able to play. He was given a green light but then pulled after just 11 minutes of play having scored zero points.

5: For the first time in the Will Hardy era, the Utah Jazz have won five consecutive games.

39: D’Angelo Russell had a game-high 39 points for the Lakers to go with eight assists. Additionally, Anthony Davis had a 15-point, 11-assist, 15-rebound triple-double, but it wasn’t enough to carry the Lakers to a win.

5: The Jazz overcame significant foul trouble to top the Lakers. Sexton and John Collins had five fouls each and Simone Fontecchio picked up three fouls pretty early on.

27: The Jazz scored 27 fast break points compared to the Lakers’ 14.

Best of the best: Jordan Clarkson sent an alley-oop pass to Sexton in the fourth quarter on a fast break and all 6-foot-1 of Sexton got up above the rim to complete the two-handed jam.