Saturday, January 13, 2024 | 
Jazz 132, Lakers 125: Inside the numbers

By Sarah Todd Sarah Toddstodd@deseretnews.com
Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) drives around Los Angeles Lakers forward Cam Reddish (5) as Utah and Los Angeles play at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

The Utah Jazz beat the Los Angeles Lakers 132-125 on Saturday night at the Delta Center on the second night of a back-to-back, improving to 21-20 on the season.

Here’s a look inside the numbers from the Jazz’s victory:

Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen (23) puts in a layup with Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) defending as Utah and Los Angeles play at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler (24) tries to defend a dunk by Los Angeles Lakers forward Rui Hachimura (28) and gets the foul as Utah and Los Angeles play at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Utah Jazz guard Collin Sexton (2) drives on Los Angeles Lakers forward Taurean Prince (12) as Utah and Los Angeles play at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Utah Jazz guard Collin Sexton (2) celebrates after a hard-fought layup as Utah and Los Angeles play at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) drives around Los Angeles Lakers forward Cam Reddish (5) as Utah and Los Angeles play at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) flips up a shot over Los Angeles Lakers forward Jarred Vanderbilt (2) as Utah and Los Angeles play at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Best performance: Collin Sexton’s development has been such a huge part of the Jazz’s recent success, and he continued to wow on Saturday night. He finished with 27 points, five assists and four rebounds against the Lakers.

Worst performance: The Lakers waited until Cam Reddish went through warmups before determining whether or not he’d be able to play. He was given a green light but then pulled after just 11 minutes of play having scored zero points.

5: For the first time in the Will Hardy era, the Utah Jazz have won five consecutive games.

39: D’Angelo Russell had a game-high 39 points for the Lakers to go with eight assists. Additionally, Anthony Davis had a 15-point, 11-assist, 15-rebound triple-double, but it wasn’t enough to carry the Lakers to a win.

5: The Jazz overcame significant foul trouble to top the Lakers. Sexton and John Collins had five fouls each and Simone Fontecchio picked up three fouls pretty early on.

27: The Jazz scored 27 fast break points compared to the Lakers’ 14.

Best of the best: Jordan Clarkson sent an alley-oop pass to Sexton in the fourth quarter on a fast break and all 6-foot-1 of Sexton got up above the rim to complete the two-handed jam.

