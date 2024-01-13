Jordan Love helps stranded driver ahead of NFL playoff game

On Sunday, Jordan Love will help lead the Green Bay Packers as they look to upset the Dallas Cowboys in the NFC Wild Card Playoffs.

On Friday, Love could be found helping lead someone else out of a difficult situation.

As captured on social media and in a story by WLUK-TV FOX 11 Friday, Lucy Kurowski of De Pere, Wisconsin (just a few minutes south of Green Bay) was leaving a parking lot after a hair appointment when her car got stuck in snow (the area received about a foot of snow Friday).

Who should approach Kurowski and offer to help but Love. As it turns out, Kurowski is a big Packers fan and recognized the fourth-year signal caller out of Utah State immediately.

Kurowski told FOX 11 that Love offered to push her car. She said she put it in reverse as he pushed, but it was unsuccessful.

“After the first try we were like, ‘This is not a good idea,’” Kurowski recounted with Sunday’s game in mind.

She assured Love that she had help on the way but didn’t have Love leave until she got a picture with him and wished him good luck against the Cowboys.

“It was so cool,” she said. “It was so random. It’s the middle of the blizzard. Last thing I was expecting was my star quarterback of my favorite team ever to come try and help me. It was so, so cool. It made my day.”