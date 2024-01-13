How Utah ties fared in Saturday’s NFL wild-card action

Dalton Schultz made his one catch of the NFL wild-card weekend count.

The former Bingham High tight end caught a 37-yard touchdown for the Houston Texans in the team’s 45-14 win over the Cleveland Browns on Saturday.

That was the only major contribution from a player with Utah ties during the first day of this year’s postseason.

Schultz’s touchdown gave the Texans a 24-14 lead just before intermission, their first double-digit lead of the day in a contest in which Houston scored the game’s final 35 points.

With Houston facing a second-and-20 from the Cleveland 37 with 1:19 until halftime, Texans rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud rolled out right and threw deep to Schultz, who caught the touchdown pass in front of a pair of trailing defenders.

AIR IT OUT 🔥 pic.twitter.com/NjLQxykfDa — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) January 13, 2024

That was the fourth postseason touchdown of Schultz’s career. He had three last season with the Dallas Cowboys, where he played his first five NFL seasons.

Stroud, in his playoff debut, threw for 274 yards and three touchdowns, including scoring passes of 76 and 15 yards.

With Saturday’s results, there are 23 players with Utah ties remaining in the playoffs.

Here’s how other Utah ties on active rosters fared during Saturday’s wild-card action:

Texans 45, Browns 14

Houston Texans



Dalton Schultz, TE, Bingham High: Had 1 catch for 37 yards, 1 touchdown.

Cleveland Browns



Mohamoud Diabate, LB, Utah: Played as a sub, did not record any statistics.

Played as a sub, did not record any statistics. Siaki Ika, DT, East High: Played as a sub, did not record any statistics.

Played as a sub, did not record any statistics. Sione Takitaki, LB, BYU: Started at linebacker and had 3 tackles, including 1 solo.

Chiefs 26, Dolphins 7

Kansas City Chiefs



No Utah ties on active roster.

Miami Dolphins

