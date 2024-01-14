This article will (maybe) prevent your ‘CoComelon’-loving toddler from having a meltdown

My 2-year-old son recently woke up from his nap with a remarkably specific request. He wanted to listen to “Mary Had a Little Lamb,” but not just any version of “Mary Had a Little Lamb.” It had to be the version from “CoComelon,” a wildly popular YouTube channel turned Netflix sensation that has a hypnotizing effect on children with its bright colors and repetitive nursery rhymes and songs.

Now, I don’t honor my son’s every request, but asking for a nursery rhyme seemed simple enough. But as we snuggled under a blanket on the couch, I came to an unfortunate realization: I had absolutely no idea what episode featured “Mary Had a Little Lamb.”

On Netflix, this show is eight seasons long — 20 episodes of nursery rhymes that each run anywhere from 50 minutes to an hour. And because it started as standalone videos on YouTube, there’s not much in the way of a storyline. This is clearly not a problem for kids: On Netflix, “CoComelon” racked up 601 million hours of viewing time during just the first half of 2023 alone, Business Insider reported.

But it means that parents, while likely grateful to have some downtime as their toddlers enter “CoComelon” land, have no idea what separates one episode from the next. The show might as well be playing the same song for 20 hours straight.

To my son, though, it’s not all the same. He wanted “Mary Had a Little Lamb,” and with his agitation ever so gradually intensifying, I did a not-so-quick search on my phone to track down the season and episode that holds this beloved song.

I scrolled and scrolled, and my toddler pleaded and pleaded, for “Mary Had a Little Lamb.” After several minutes, I came to an unsettling conclusion: The internet does not, in fact, have all the answers.

Sensing a meltdown on the horizon, I thought on my feet and remembered something else that was really bright and colorful and could capture my son’s attention: fruit snacks.

Crisis averted.

But I don’t expect this to work every time. I’m running out of distractions, and when that dreaded day comes, I want to be prepared.

So I’ve done something big. The other night, after my son settled down for bed, I took it upon myself to go through the entire “CoComelon” series on Netflix and document every single song in every single episode. Consider this my magnum opus.

Based on comments I saw as I searched for “Mary Had a Little Lamb” that fateful afternoon, I don’t think I’m alone: “CoComelon”-loving toddlers on the brink of a meltdown are everywhere.

But don’t be mistaken: This was not an altruistic endeavor on my part. If I’m the only person who benefits from this, it will have been 100% worth it.

The complete Netflix ‘CoComelon’ song list by episode

Season 1, Episode 1: ‘CoComelon Sing-Alongs: Playdate with JJ’

:30 — “First Day of School.”

3:15 — “Baa Baa Black Sheep.”

5:45 — “Swimming Song.”

8:20 — “Dinosaur Song.”

11:30 — “Five Little Monkeys Jumping on the Bed.”

14:40 — “Jobs and Career Song.”

18:15 — “Thank You Song.”

21:30 — “Field Day Song.

24:30 — “Numbers Song with Little Chicks.”

27:20 — “Father and Songs Song.”

29:45 — “Class Pet Song.”

32:20 — “Nap Time Song.”

35:20 — “Funny Face Song.”

38:10 — “Basketball Song.”

41:10 — “Sea Animal Song.”

43:30 — “My Sister Song.”

46:40 — “Music Song.”

50:00 — “JJ Song.”

53:00 — “Where Has My Little Dog Gone?”

55:40 — “Stretching and Exercise Song.”

58:00 — “The More We Get Together.”

Season 1, Episode 2: ‘CoComelon Sing-Alongs: Fun Pack’

:30 — “Wheels on the Bus.”

4:00 — “Beach Song.”

6:40 — “Happy Birthday Song.”

9:00 — “Bath Song.”

11:30 — “Peek A Boo.”

13:20 — “Boo Boo Song.”

16:50 — “Helping Song.”

19:45 — “Yes Yes Save the Earth Song.”

23:40 — “Doctor Checkup Song.”

26:00 — “My Dog Song (Bingo).”

28:40 — “The Soccer Song (Football).”

31:40 — “My Mommy Song.”

34:30 — “Breakfast Song.”

37:00 — “My Daddy Song.”

39:50 — “Pat a Cake.”

42:20 — “Three Little Pigs.”

45:30 — “Are We There Yet?”

48:00 — “Winter Song.”

50:40 — “Skidamarink.”

Season 1, Episode 3: ‘CoComelon Sing-Alongs: Kids’ Favorites’

:30 — “Old MacDonald.”

3:00 — “Yes Yes Vegetables.”

6:50 — “Twinkle Twinkle Little Star.”

9:50 — “Baby Shark.”

12:00 — “Sick Song.”

14:17 — “Itsy Bitsy Spider.”

16:30 — “Please and Thank You Song.”

19:45 — “London Bridge is Falling Down.”

22:00 — “Clean Up Trash Song.”

25:10 — “Five Little Speckled Frogs.”

28:00 — “This is the Way.”

30:20 — “Piggy Bank Song.”

33:20 — “Shape Song.”

37:40 — “Apples and Bananas.”

41:10 — “Potty Training Song.”

44:10 — “Humpty Dumpty.”

46:40 — “One Potato, Two Potatoes.”

49:45 — “The Colors Song With Popsicles.”

54:20 — “Balloon Boat Race.”

57:30 — “Ten Little Duckies.”

Season 2, Episode 1: ‘Learn and Play With JJ’

:30 — “JJ Wants a New Bed.”

3:30 — JJ’s New Bed Arrive.”

6:40 — “Sorry, Excuse Me.”

10:40 — “Opposites Song.”

13:50 — “The Car Color Song.”

18:00 — “Ski Song.”

20:40 — “Yes Yes Dress for the Rain.”

24:30 — “Jello Color Song.”

28:00 — “Lost Hamster.”

30:40 — “Yoyo’s Arts & Crafts Time: Paper Airplanes.”

35:40 — “Class Pet Sleepover.”

38:50 — “Daisy Bell (Bicycle Built for Two).”

41:10 — “Musical Instruments Song.”

44:30 — “Loose Tooth Song.”

47:20 — “What Makes Me Happy.”

50:55 — “I Want to Be Like Mommy.”

Season 2, Episode 2: ‘Family Jams’

:30 — “Car Wash Song.”

2:40 — “Clean Up Song.”

5:40 — “I Love the Mountains.”

8:40 — “Hello Song.”

11:40 — “Rain Rain Go Away.”

14:15 — “Yes Yes Bedtime Song.”

18:00 — “Row, Row, Row Your Boat.”

20:45 — “Wait Your Turn.”

23:50 — “Wash Your Hands Song.”

27:10 — “Getting Ready for School Song.”

30:20 — “My Big Brother Song.”

33:00 — “Take Me Out to the Ball Game.”

36:10 — “The Tortoise and the Hare.”

39:50 — “Looby Loo.”

42:20 — “Lunch Song.”

45:30 — “Thank You Song.”

48:40 — “Pumpkin Patch Fall Halloween Song.”

52:00 — “Bingo.”

Season 2, Episode 3: ‘Playtime Favorites’

:30 — “Yes Yes Stay Healthy Song.”

4:10 — “Taekwondo Song.”

7:25 — “My Body Song.”

11:40 — “Hot Cross Buns.”

14:15 — “Rock-a-bye Baby.”

16:30 — “Sharing Song.”

20:00 — “John Jacob Jingleheimer Schmidt.”

22:50 — “My Name Song.”

26:40 — “The Muffin Man.”

29:10 — “Traffic Safety Song.”

32:10 — “Tap Dancing Song.”

34:30 — “The Teacher Song.”

37:40 — “The Ant and the Grasshopper.”

44:10 — “Gardening Song.”

47:30 — “Reading Song.”

49:40 — “Five Senses Song.”

52:40 — “Construction Vehicles Song.”

Season 3, Episode 1: ‘A Sunny Day for Play’

:30 — “Yes Yes Playground Song.”

4:10 — “Wheels on the Bus.”

7:40 — “You Can Ride a Bike.”

11:00 — “Pizza Song.”

13:50 — “Head Shoulders Knees and Toes.”

16:00 — “Bingo (farm version).”

18:30 — “Mary Had a Little Lamb.”

21:20 — “Rain Rain Go Away.”

23:30 — “Animal Dance Song.”

26:30 — “Freeze Dance.”

29:20 — “Three Little Pigs (Pirate Version).”

33:00 — “New Year Song.”

35:50 — “Skidamarink.”

38:35 — “Guess the Animal Song.”

42:05 — “The Socks Song.”

45:00 — “The Laughing Song.”

47:10 — “Ten Little Dinos.”

51:00 — “The Planet Song.”

Season 3, Episode 2: ‘Learning With JJ’

:30 — “This is the Way (Bedtime Edition).”

2:20 — “Shadow Puppets.”

5:20 — “This Little Piggy.”

9:15 — “Halloween Day at School.”

12:50 — “12345 Once I Caught a Fish Alive.”

14:45 — “Five Little Birds.”

17:45 — “The Hiccup Song.”

20:00 — “Row, Row, Row Your Boat.”

22:20 — “The Country Mouse and the City Mouse.”

29:45 — “Three Little Kittens.”

32:25 — “Finger Family.”

34:40 — “Yes Yes Bedtime Song.”

38:10 — “Christmas Songs Medley (Deck the Halls, Jingle Bells, We Wish You A Merry Christmas).”

41:05 — “Five Little Ducks.”

43:55 — “12345 Once I Caught a Fish Alive.”

47:10 — “JJ’s New Year’s Resolution.”

50:40 — “Toy Car Balloon Race.”

Season 3, Episode 3: ‘Let’s Be Friends!’

:30 — “Playdate with Cody.”

3:15 — “Thank You Song.”

6:05 — “Wheels on the Bus (School Version).”

8:50 — “Harvest Stew.”

11:45 — “Quiet Time.”

14:50 — “Halloween Costume Song.”

17:55 — “Tie Your Shoes Song.”

21:15 — “Doctor Checkup Song (School Version).”

23:55 — “Hide and Go Seek in the Snow.”

26:30 — “Deck the Halls.”

29:05 — “Tom Tom’s Holiday Giving Song.”

32:30 — “Mom and Daughter Song.”

35:30 — “Hickory Dickory Dock.”

38:40 — “Head Shoulders Knees and Toes.”

41:30 — “Winter Show and Tell.”

45:05 — “Cody’s Special Day.”

47:30 — “Nature Walk.”

50:15 — “Christmas at the Farm.”

53:00 — “Train Song.”

Season 4, Episode 1: ‘CoComelon Fun Club’

:30 — “Stick to It.”

3:40 — “Counting Apples.”

6:35 — “Pretend Play.”

9:40 — “Valentine’s Day Song.”

12:35 — “Garage Sale.”

15:40 — “Cody Moves Next Door.”

18:25 — “Shapes in My Lunch Box.”

21:50 — “Cody’s Father and Son Day.”

24:50 — “Little Bunny Foo Foo.”

27:35 — “Easter Masks Song.”

30:55 — “Old MacDonald 2.”

33:40 — “Itsy Bitsy Spider (Birdie Edition).”

36:25 — “Daddy Daughter Beach Day.”

39:50 — “The Most Compost.”

43:00 — “Peek-a-Boo!”

45:30 — “Doggy Hunt.”

48:10 — “Fix It.”

51:20 — “Clean Machine.”

54:05 — “Teaching Directions.”

57:30 — “Mother’s Day Breakfast.”

Season 4, Episode 2: ‘It’s Time for Play With JJ!’

:30 — “Pet Care.”

3:20 — “Time to Go.”

6:10 — “If You’re Happy and You Know It.”

9:05 — “The Floor is Lava.”

11:40 — “Down by the Pond.”

14:40 — “The Boo Boo Song.”

18:10 — “Namaste JJ.”

21:10 — “Wheels on the Bus.”

24:05 — “The Muffin Man.”

26:50 — “This Box Rocks.”

29:40 — “Father’s Day Song.”

32:20 — “Night Before Birthday.”

35:10 — “JJ’s Musical Chairs.”

38:05 — “Twinkle Twinkle Little Star.”

40:45 — “Yes Yes Brush Your Teeth.”

43:50 — “Furry Friends.”

46:40 — “Ten Little Buses.”

49:30 — “Get Outside Song.”

52:00 — “Back to School.”

55:05 — “Ice Cream Song.”

Season 4, Episode 3: ‘Games and Fun for Everyone’

:30 — “Down by the Station.”

3:05 — “Halloween Dress Up.”

6:05 — “It Starts with a Wave.”

9:00 — “Soccer Song.”

11:55 — “Five Little Animals.”

14:50 — “This is the Way.”

17:15 — “Trick or Treat Song.”

20:00 — “Sick Song.”

22:25 — “Little Miss Muffet.”

24:50 — “Here We Go Up.”

28:00 — “Johnny Johnny Yes Papa (version 2).”

30:25 — “We Wish You a Merry Christmas.”

32:45 — “Are You Sleeping (Brother John?)”

34:55 — “The Bear Went Over the Mountain.”

37:05 — “Ten in the Bed.”

40:55 — “The Duck Hide and Seek Song.”

43:45 — “Johnny Johnny Yes Papa.”

45:35 — “The More We Get Together.”

48:20 — “Five Senses Song.”

Season 5, Episode 1: ‘Yes Yes to Healthy Habits’

:30 — “Yes Yes Vegetables.”

4:15 — “Grocery Store Song.”

7:05 — “Pasta Song.”

10:10 — “Baby Shark (Hide and Seek version).”

12:20 — “Bingo’s Bath Song.”

14:55 — “Go Before You Go.”

17:45 — “Cody’s Bath Song.”

20:20 — “Teddy Bear Teddy Bear.”

23:05 — “Teddy Bear Blues.”

26:20 — “Play and Tell.”

29:25 — “Brush It!”

32:00 — “Dentist Song.”

34:40 — “Yes Yes Vegetables.”

37:20 — “Baby Shark (submarine version).”

39:35 — “Color Kaleidoscope.”

42:25 — “Bad Dream Song.”

45:20 — “Hickory Dickory Dock.”

47:45 — “Down in the Jungle.”

50:30 — “If You’re Happy and You Know It.”

53:10 — “Animal Dance.”

55:30 — “Following in Dad’s Footsteps.”

58:25 — “Accidents Happen.”

Season 5, Episode 2: ‘It’s Time to Celebrate!’

:30 — “Thankfulness Song” (version two).

3:25 — “New Year’s Eve Song.”

6:20 — “Valentine’s Day Song” (version two).

9:20 — “Deck the Halls” (version two).

12:15 — “Twelve Days of Christmas.”

16:50 — “Santa JJ.”

19:40 — “Jingle Bells.”

22:20 — “Pumpkin Time.”

25:20 — “Let’s Build a Snow Friend.”

28:15 — “African Melody Song.”

31:00 — “Cody’s Spy Song.”

33:30 — “Baby Bump.”

36:20 — “Happy Place.”

39:10 — “Looby Loo.”

41:40 — “Coco Dance.”

44:15 — “Twinkle Twinkle Little Star.”

46:50 — “Freeze Dance.”

Season 5, Episode 3: ‘Sing-Along Time Together’

:25 — “Wheels on the Bus.”

2:50 — “Head Shoulders Knees and Toes.”

5:20 — “Excavator Song.”

7:55 — “Fire Engine Song.”

10:40 — “Twinkle Twinkle Little Star.”

13:40 — “Row Row Stream Song.”

16:40 — “Hey, Diddle, Diddle.”

19:10 — “Old MacDonald.”

21:35 — “Baa Baa Black Sheep.”

24:00 — “Miss Polly Had a Dolly.”

26:45 — “Fire Drill Song.”

29:50 — “London Bridge.”

32:20 — “Humpty Dumpty” (version two).

35:10 — “This is the Way.”

37:40 — “Balloon Boat Race.”

40:50 — “Wheels on the Bus.”

43:45 — “Old MacDonald.”

46:35 — “Opposite Song.”

Season 6, Episode 1: ‘Fun With Family And Friends’

0:35 — “Where is Bingo?”

3:35 — “Pop! Go the Bubbles.”

6:05 — “Yes, Yes Haircut Song.”

9:05 — “Baby Beluga.”

11:35 — “Backyard Bug Safari.”

14:30 — “Home on the Range.”

17:25 — “Where Oh Where Is JJ’s Blue Shoe?”

20:30 — “Shake Your Sillies Out.”

23:10 — “Stop and Go.”

26:05 — “The Holding Hands Song.”

29:40 — “Row, Row, Row Your Boat.”

32:35 — “The Knick Knack Jam.”

35:45 — “This Little Light of Mine.”

38:55 — “Tomtom and the Three Forts.”

41:55 — “Down by the Bay.”

45:00 — “A Package From JJ.”

48:05 — “The Four Seasons Song.”

51:30 — “Family Game Night.”

54:30 — “Daddy’s Home.”

57:35 — “Catch a Falling Star.”

Season 7, Episode 1: ‘It’s Cody Time’

0:25 — “Cody’s Dino Birthday.”

3:10 — “I’m Going to be a Big Brother.”

5:50 — “Cody’s Finger Family.”

8:25 — “Home Sweet Home.”

10:55 — “Anansi Song.”

13:40 — “Mister Dinosaur.”

16:10 — “Balloon Song.”

18:55 — “Yes Yes Vegetables.”

22:00 — “Baby in the Mirror.”

24:45 — “Red Light Green Light.”

27:25 — “Peekaboo.”

30:05 — “Halloween Boogie.”

32:30 — “Wheels on the Bus Halloween.”

35:25 — “Runaway Stroller.”

38:00 — “Happy & You Know It.”

40:50 — “Train Park Song.”

42:30 — “Jingle Bells Cody.”

46:05 — “Itsy Bitsy Baby.”

48:50 — “I Spy Painting Colors Song.”

52:30 — “Rockabye Baby.”

Season 7, Episode 2: ‘Happy Days’

0:20 — “Simon Says.”

3:05 — “Firetruck Wash Song.”

5:55 — “Hop Little Bunnies.”

8:20 — “Heroes to the Rescue.”

11:00 — “Recycling Truck Song.”

13:40 — “Ants Go Marching.”

16:20 — “Days of the Week.”

19:25 — “Play Outside at the Beach.”

22:00 — “Duck Hide and Seek.”

24:30 — “Goodbye Song.”

27:15 — “Yes Yes Fruits.”

30:30 — “Vehicle Song.”

33:15 — “Wheels on the Bus — Playground.”

36:00 — “10 Little Dinos.”

38:40 — “Adventure Song.”

41:15 — “Holidays Are Here.”

44:00 — “Valentine’s Day.”

47:05 — “Farm Animal Song.”

49:50 — “Christmas Color Song.”

52:25 — “Tortoise And The Hare.”

Season 7, Episode 3: ‘Wild Imagination’

0:20 — “Shopping Cart Song.”

3:25 — “Skidamarink.”

5:50 — “JJ’s Birthday on the Farm.”

8:30 — “JJ’s Birthday Surprise.”

11:10 — “Mermaid Song.”

13:25 — “Ms. Polly Had a Dolly.”

16:10 — “Airplane Song.”

18:55 — “Humpty Dumpty.”

21:25 — “Baa Baa Black Sheep.”

24:00 — “Silly Kooky Halloween.”

26:35 — “London Bridge.”

29:10 — “Treehouse Picnic.”

32:10 — “Clean Up Song.”

34:50 — “Firefighter Song.”

37:15 — “Playdate with Nina.”

39:50 — “Camping Song.”

42:25 — “Belly Button Song.”

44:50 — “Breakfast Song.”

47:35 — “Down by the Bay.”

Season 8, Episode 1: ‘Learning with JJ’