Why a tiny Iceland elf home is the tiniest listing on Zillow

Iceland is renowned for its elf lore and miniature houses, as depicted in Netflix’s “Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga.” This itty-bitty one-bedroom, one-bathroom fully-furnished elf house is listed on Zillow as the tiniest available piece of real estate on the site.

The residence is a full two-square-feet and “looks straight out of a fairy tale — its facade is painted traditional red, and its roof is covered in moss,” Travel + Leisure writes.

According to the listing on Zillow, “Once only found tucked away in the verdant hillsides of Iceland, a ‘tiny home’ to top all tiny homes has just hit the market. This cozy elf cottage features magical, panoramic views of blades of grass and the feet of passersby. It’s a little (we mean really little) slice of paradise that you could call your own for the attractive price of 18 tiny bits and bobs (or best offer).”

The fridge is even fully stocked with Icelandic Provisions skyr, a brand of Icelandic yogurt, per PR Newswire.

“Buying a home in today’s market can come with challenges and feel out of reach for many, which is why we’re so excited to bring a mix of possibility, Icelandic lore and some light-hearted fun to fans everywhere looking to become homeowners,” Dan Hickle, the chief marketing officer at Icelandic Provisions, told House Beautiful.

