Sunday, January 14, 2024 
Moving on up! The Jazz are on a hot streak and have a winning record

By Sarah Todd
Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) fives fans after draining a three point shot as Utah and Los Angeles play at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

A 132-125 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday — the fifth straight win for the Utah Jazz — held a lot more weight than just your run-of-the-mill win.

Not only did it mark the first five-game streak of the Will Hardy era, but the win also pushed the Jazz to 21-20 on the season — the first time in the 2023-24 season that they have held a winning record.

In doing so, the Jazz moved into ninth in the Western Conference and are just a half game behind the 8th-seeded Phoenix Suns.

Do the players care or pay attention?

“Of course,” John Collins said. “All the time, and I see us popping up in the standings a little bit. I like it. I’m enjoying all this good energy right now.”

Of course, even if they aren’t fully aware of the standings, they’re very aware of their own record and they know what kind of a record they need to be a playoff team.

The Jazz’s win over the Lakers also brought them even in their season series against one another, taking away Los Angeles’ chance on Saturday night of winning the tiebreaker, should it become important later on down the road.

While the players might not have realized that they only play the Lakers three times this season and that the game on Saturday could have had major tiebreaker implications, what they did remember was enough to fuel them to a victory.

“I remember the (expletive) beating we got in L.A.,” Collins said. “Had this one marked on our calendar and I know everybody did and wanted to get them back a little bit.”

So what does the recent success and their position in the West mean for the Jazz?

First, it’s important to note how tight things are for the teams vying for a play-in spot in the West.

The Jazz are just a half game ahead of the Houston Rockets (10th), who are just a single game ahead of the Lakers (11th).

As mentioned above, the Suns are a half game ahead of the Jazz, and the Dallas Mavericks are just 2.5 games ahead of the Jazz in seventh.

There seems to be a little separation once you get into the guaranteed playoff spots, but here at the midway point of the season, a lot can change, and this all means that the Jazz are going to need to play really well to keep their position.

merlin_3014172.jpg

Utah Jazz guard Collin Sexton (2) celebrates after a hard-fought layup as Utah and Los Angeles play at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
merlin_3014168.jpg

Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen (23) puts in a layup with Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) defending as Utah and Los Angeles play at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
merlin_3014176.jpg

Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler (24) tries to defend a dunk by Los Angeles Lakers forward Rui Hachimura (28) and gets the foul as Utah and Los Angeles play at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
merlin_3014174.jpg

Utah Jazz guard Collin Sexton (2) drives on Los Angeles Lakers forward Taurean Prince (12) as Utah and Los Angeles play at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) drives around Los Angeles Lakers forward Cam Reddish (5) as Utah and Los Angeles play at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
merlin_3014166.jpg

Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) flips up a shot over Los Angeles Lakers forward Jarred Vanderbilt (2) as Utah and Los Angeles play at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
merlin_3014242.jpg

Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen (23) flys out of bounds after being fouled by Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves (15) as Utah and Los Angeles play at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
merlin_3014240.jpg

Utah Jazz guard Collin Sexton (2) goes up for a shot with Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves (15) defending him as Utah and Los Angeles play at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
merlin_3014238.jpg

Los Angeles Lakers guard D’Angelo Russell (1) complains to referee Scott Twardoski (52) after a foul as Utah and Los Angeles play at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
merlin_3014236.jpg

Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) pulls the ball away from Utah Jazz forward John Collins (20) as Utah and Los Angeles play at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
merlin_3014234.jpg

Utah Jazz forward John Collins (20) pushes up a shot over Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves (15) as Utah and Los Angeles play at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
merlin_3014232.jpg

Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) is blocked by Utah Jazz guard Ochai Agbaji (30) as Utah and Los Angeles play at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
merlin_3014230.jpg

Los Angeles Lakers guard Max Christie (10) defends Utah Jazz guard Ochai Agbaji (30) as Utah and Los Angeles play at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
merlin_3014228.jpg

Los Angeles Lakers forward Rui Hachimura (28) and Utah Jazz forward Kelly Olynyk (41) battle for the ball as Utah and Los Angeles play at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
merlin_3014226.jpg

Utah Jazz Head Coach Will Hardy yells as the Utah Jazz and Los Angeles Lakers play at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
merlin_3014224.jpg

Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) floats up a shot over Los Angeles Lakers forward Rui Hachimura (28) as Utah and Los Angeles play at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) fives fans after draining a three point shot as Utah and Los Angeles play at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
merlin_3014220.jpg

Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) spins away from Utah Jazz guard Collin Sexton (2) as Utah and Los Angeles play at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
merlin_3014258.jpg

Utah Jazz guard Collin Sexton (2) passes around Los Angeles Lakers guard D’Angelo Russell (1) as Utah and Los Angeles play at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
merlin_3014260.jpg

Utah Jazz guard Collin Sexton (2) pushes his face into Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves (15) as he goes for a shot as Utah and Los Angeles play at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
merlin_3014256.jpg

Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) defends Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) as Utah and Los Angeles play at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
merlin_3014254.jpg

Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen (23) takes the ball at Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves (15) and Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) as Utah and Los Angeles play at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
merlin_3014250.jpg

Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler (24) and Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen (23) defend Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) as Utah and Los Angeles play at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
merlin_3014248.jpg

Utah Jazz Head Coach Will Hardy listens to referee Justin Van Duyne (64) as the Utah Jazz and Los Angeles Lakers play at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
merlin_3014246.jpg

Los Angeles Lakers guard D’Angelo Russell (1) argus with referee Pat Fraher (26) as Utah and Los Angeles play at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
merlin_3014244.jpg

Los Angeles Lakers guard D’Angelo Russell (1) and Los Angeles Lakers forward Jarred Vanderbilt (2) argue with referee Pat Fraher (26) as Utah and Los Angeles play at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
merlin_3014218.jpg

Utah Jazz guard Collin Sexton (2) his hit by Los Angeles Lakers forward Christian Wood (35) and Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) as he drives toward the hoop as Utah and Los Angeles play at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
merlin_3014216.jpg

Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) works for a shot on Los Angeles Lakers forward Jarred Vanderbilt (2) as Utah and Los Angeles play at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
merlin_3014214.jpg

Utah Jazz guard Collin Sexton (2) pushes up a shot between Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) and Los Angeles Lakers forward Christian Wood (35) as Utah and Los Angeles play at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
merlin_3014212.jpg

Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen (23) defends Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) as Utah and Los Angeles play at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024. Utah won 132-125.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
merlin_3014210.jpg

Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen (23) shakes his right hand after receiving an injury as the Utah Jazz and Los Angeles Lakers play at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024. Utah won 132-125.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
merlin_3014208.jpg

Los Angeles Lakers forward Rui Hachimura (28) works for a shot with Utah Jazz forward John Collins (20) defending as Utah and Los Angeles play at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024. Utah won 132-125.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
merlin_3014206.jpg

Utah Jazz guard Collin Sexton (2) dunks as the Utah and Los Angeles Lakers play at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024. Utah won 132-125.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
merlin_3014204.jpg

Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen (23) holds the ball away from Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) as Utah and Los Angeles play at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024. Utah won 132-125.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
merlin_3014202.jpg

Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) tries to get past Utah Jazz forward John Collins (20) as Utah and Los Angeles play at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024. Utah won 132-125.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
merlin_3014200.jpg

Utah Jazz guard Collin Sexton (2) celebrates after a dunk as the Utah and Los Angeles Lakers play at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024. Utah won 132-125.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
merlin_3014198.jpg

Utah Jazz forward John Collins (20) and Utah Jazz guard Keyonte George (3) battle Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) for a rebound as Utah and Los Angeles play at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024. Utah won 132-125.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
merlin_3014196.jpg

Utah Jazz guard Kris Dunn (11) and Los Angeles Lakers guard Skylar Mays (4) chase after a loose ball as Utah and Los Angeles play at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024. Utah won 132-125.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
merlin_3014194.jpg

Utah Jazz guard Kris Dunn (11) celebrates after hitting a three point shot as the Utah Jazz and Los Angeles Lakers play at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024. Utah won 132-125.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
merlin_3014192.jpg

Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen (23) holds his right hand after receiving an injury as the Utah Jazz and Los Angeles Lakers play at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024. Utah won 132-125.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
merlin_3014190.jpg

Utah Jazz guard Ochai Agbaji (30) slams down a dunk as the Utah Jazz and Los Angeles Lakers play at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024. Utah won 132-125.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
merlin_3014188.jpg

Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) rubs his head after hitting it on the floor as the Utah Jazz and Los Angeles Lakers play at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024. Utah won 132-125.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
merlin_3014186.jpg

Utah Jazz Head Coach Will Hardy laughs as he and Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) talk during a free throw as the Utah Jazz and Los Angeles Lakers play at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024. Utah won 132-125.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
merlin_3014184.jpg

Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) is fouled by Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves (15) as Utah and Los Angeles play at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024. Utah won 132-125.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
merlin_3014182.jpg

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) plays the air drums while sitting on the bench as Utah and Los Angeles play at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024. Utah won 132-125. James did not play.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
merlin_3014180.jpg

Fans react after Utah Jazz guard Collin Sexton (2) got hit in the face on a drive to the hoop as Utah Jazz and Los Angeles Lakers play at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024. Utah won 132-125.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
merlin_3014178.jpg

Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) rubs his head after hitting it on the floor as the Utah Jazz and Los Angeles Lakers play at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024. Utah won 132-125.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
It also means that the Jazz are no longer a team that’s toiling at the bottom of the standings and one that other teams might not take seriously when they see them on the schedule.

The Jazz are one of the hottest teams in the league right now. They might have had the Lakers game circled, but now all of the teams that are in the hunt for a play-in spot, or looking to own tiebreakers in the standings, are going to have the Jazz circled and will be looking to knock them down. 

That makes upcoming games against the Golden State Warriors (Thursday), Rockets (Jan. 20) and New Orleans Pelicans (Jan. 23) even more important and even more exciting.

All that being said, Hardy is doing his best to keep the Jazz level-headed.

“I haven’t mentioned the standings once to the team,” Hardy said, “but they all know. I can promise you that with the way social media is now and friends and family and agents and all of you guys, they know where we are, but it’s my job to try to keep them focused on the present moment.”

So, the Jazz are going to try to go one day at a time, one game at a time. But all of you, the fans, you can celebrate that the Jazz are on a hot streak. They’ve won five in a row, they are moving up the standings, they’re in the playoff hunt and they’re the team to beat.

