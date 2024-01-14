3 takeaways from Utah’s loss at Stanford

STANFORD, Calif. — Utah was missing two starters for most of the game against Stanford at Maples Pavilion on Sunday, one contributing factor in a contest where the Runnin’ Utes trailed by as many as 12 points before losing 79-73 to the Cardinal.

Key takeaways

Top performers: Maxime Raynaud had 20 points and 11 rebounds to pace the Cardinal.

Deivon Smith, making his first start for Utah, had a triple-double with 16 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds.

Key stretch: Utah had turned a once 12-point deficit into a two-point game and had Branden Carlson at the line after a timeout with a chance to tie with 3:51 to play.

Carlson missed the front end of a 1-and-1, though, and Stanford hit 3-pointers on its next two possessions to push the lead back out.

While Utah was able to keep it close the rest of the way, that gave Stanford enough cushion to stay in front.

Free-throw shooting woes: The Utes were just 4 of 12 from the free-throw line in the game, while Stanford finished 19 of 26.

0-3: Utah is still winless in three road games thus far in Pac-12 play.

Injury updates: Rollie Worster missed the game with a lower leg injury — he was wearing a boot on his left leg — and was replaced in the starting lineup by Smith.

Lawson Lovering left about four minutes into the game and didn’t return. He was limping and wore ice on his left foot for a short time before eventually putting his shoe back on.

What’s next?

Utah (12-5, 3-3 Pac-12) will return home next week to host both Oregon State (Thursday) and Oregon (Sunday).

The Beavers (9-7, 1-4 Pac-12) are tied for last place in the conference standings, while the Ducks (13-3, 5-0 Pac-12) are the lone unbeaten team remaining in league play and have a game at Colorado before visiting Utah.

