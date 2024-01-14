Arizona’s Jedd Fisch named Washington’s head coach

In a major shakeup in the Big 12 Conference, Arizona football coach Jedd Fisch is now at the helm at Washington.

Nick Saban’s retirement at Alabama set off a domino effect that could have big implications in the Big 12.

After Saban’s retirement, the Crimson Tide moved fast and hired Washington coach Kalen DeBoer, and the Huskies responded by hiring Fisch away from Arizona.

Fisch’s departure — especially if star quarterback Noah Fifita ends up leaving as well — is a huge blow to Arizona, which was set up to be one of the favorites in the Big 12 next season.

Since Fisch is departing, a special 30-day transfer portal window will be opened up for Arizona’s players.

In three seasons at the helm at Arizona, Fisch did an excellent job turning the Wildcats’ program around.

Fisch took a declining program over from Kevin Sumlin, who never had a winning season in three years and went 0-5 in 2020.

After an 1-11 campaign in Fisch’s first season as head coach in 2021, he delivered five wins in 2022. He bolstered the Wildcats’ recruiting, which was at the bottom of the Pac-12 before he took over, to No. 3 in the 247Sports Pac-12 recruiting rankings in 2022 and No. 7 in the rankings in 2023, and the results on the field started showing up.

Arizona went 10-3 and capped off its season with an Alamo Bowl win over Oklahoma. The Wildcats were led by Fifita, who threw for 2,869 yards and 25 touchdowns with a 72.4% completion rate this season.

Washington is in need of a quarterback after Michael Penix Jr. declared for the NFL and Will Rogers and Austin Mack entered the transfer portal, so all eyes in Seattle will be on Fifita’s decision.

