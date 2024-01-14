Utah signee Poppy-Grace Stickler hospitalized with fractured back, hip

Poppy-Grace Stickler, one of four gymnasts who make up Utah gymnastics’ 2025 signing class, announced on social media Sunday that she was recently hospitalized due to injuries suffered while training on the uneven bars.

“Unfortunately at GB (Great Britain) squad last week (I) sustained an injury on bars that lead (sic) me to hospital,” Stickler wrote on Instagram. “(I) have an L5 fracture in my back and an avulsion fracture on my hip. Not the most ideal way to start this year off but positive vibes from here on out. ... Rest and recovery starts now.”

According to the National Library of Medicine, L5 fractures or lumbar fractures are rare, representing only 1.2% of overall spine fractures and 2.2% of thoracolumbar fractures.

Per the University of Maryland Medical Center, the most common treatments for a vertebra fracture of this kind are pain medications, decreasing activity, bracing and in rare cases, surgery.

Moreover, vertebral fractures usually take about three months to fully heal.

An avulsion fracture of the hip, meanwhile, is common for children, but also adult athletes.

According to Medical News Today, conservative treatment of the injury involves resting, as well as using crutches to put less weight on the affected area, in some cases.

Recovery may take as long as three months, per The Cleveland Clinic.

Stickler, a Great Britain national team member who was an alternate in 2022 and 2023 at the world championships, was a late addition to Utah’s signing class but an important one for a team that will lose at least three fifth-year seniors (Maile O’Keefe, Abby Paulson and Jaedyn Rucker) after this season.

“We are thrilled to add Poppy to our 2024 powerhouse signing class. Poppy has a beautiful balance of artistry and power and brings a wealth of experience competing on the international stage,” Utah head coach Carly Dockendorf said when Stickler signed.

“We look forward to supporting Poppy throughout her Olympic pursuit for Paris 2024 and will welcome her and her family on campus in the fall.”

Following the news of Stickler’s injury, multiple current Utah gymnasts expressed their support for their future teammates, including Ashley Glynn, Sarah Krump, Amelie Morgan, Olivia Kennedy, Grace McCallum, Ella Zirbes, Elizabeth Gantner and Camie Winger, plus her fellow 2025 signees Avery Neff, Zoe Johnson and Clara Raposo.

“Wishing you a fast recovery Poppy! Sending my love and prayers!” Neff wrote on Instagram.