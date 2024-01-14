Puka Nacua breaks record for rookie receiving yards in an NFL playoff game, though it comes in loss

In a season Puka Nacua has become accustomed to breaking NFL records, the Los Angeles Rams rookie broke one more Sunday night.

Unfortunately for the Rams, it came in a loss, as Los Angeles fell 24-23 to the Detroit Lions in the postseason’s wild-card round.

Nacua had nine receptions for 181 yards and a touchdown, setting the record for rookie receiving yards in an NFL playoff game in the process.

The previous record was 160 by the Seattle Seahawks’ DK Metcalf in the 2019 season.

Nacua broke the record with a 35-yard reception on the Rams’ final possession that moved Los Angeles to its own 45.

Five plays later, though, Los Angeles couldn’t convert a third-and-14 on a play in which Matthew Stafford targeted Nacua, and the Lions were able to run out the clock after a punt.

Nacua scored the Rams’ first touchdown of the night, grabbing a 50-yard catch in the second quarter that brought Los Angeles within 14-10.