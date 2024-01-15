Jazz 132, Pacers 105: Inside the numbers

The Utah Jazz won their sixth straight game with a 132-105 drubbing of the Indiana Pacers on Monday night at the Delta Center.

Here’s a look inside the numbers from the Jazz’s victory:

Best performance: Laurin Markkanen scored 32 points on 10-of-15 from the field to go with 10 rebounds and three assists in just 28 minutes of action. On the day he was named Western Conference Player of the Week by the NBA, he put on another performance worthy of league-wide praise.

Worst performance: Obi Toppin played just 13 minutes off the bench and scored just two points for the Pacers.

30: Collin Sexton had another fantastic game for the Jazz, scoring 30 points to go with five assists.

6: The last time the Jazz won six games in a row was back in February of 2022.

4: Four different players on the Jazz recorded blocked shots. Leading that list is the obvious Walker Kessler, who had four blocks for the night. But Ochai Agbaji also recorded two blocks while Kris Dunn and Kelly Olynyk each added one block.

Speaking of the number four — all four of the players listed above finished the game having scored four points.

14: Nobody on the Pacers scored more than 14 points on Monday night.

Best of the best: Markkanen didn’t have to step foot on the court in the fourth quarter. He scored his 32 points in three quarters and was able to rest the rest of the night.