Dalton Kincaid’s TD in his first postseason game headlines Utah ties in Monday’s action

A former Weber State and former Utah star combined to create one of the more memorable sequences of the Buffalo Bills’ 31-17 wild-card playoff win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday.

Former Wildcats cornerback Taron Johnson, a postseason veteran with the Bills, forced a fumble just over 10 minutes into the playoff contest.

While the play was initially ruled an incompletion, a review reversed the call and gave the Bills, who recovered the fumble after Johnson stripped George Pickens, the ball at the Pittsburgh 29.

On the next play, former Utes tight end Dalton Kincaid caught a 29-yard dart from Josh Allen for a touchdown in his first playoff game.

“It’s the look we wanted, and it’s the look they lined up in, so I don’t want to say I knew right away but I had a pretty good feeling pre-snap,” Kincaid told reporters of the touchdown. “And then post-snap, it’s exactly where we wanted them to go to. Josh threw a great ball.”

The rookie standout ended up with three catches for a team-high 59 yards for Buffalo in his preseason debut.

Kincaid also caught a 20-yard pass — his first postseason reception — on Buffalo’s opening drive, helping set up a 9-yard touchdown catch by fellow tight end Dawson Knox to cap the drive.

Buffalo became the first NFL team to have two different tight ends score a touchdown in the first quarter of a playoff game.

Johnson, who left in the third quarter and was evaluated for a head injury, also had two tackles for Buffalo, which will host Kansas City in the divisional round.

With Monday’s results, there are 15 players with Utah ties remaining in the playoffs. The divisional round is next weekend.

Here’s how other Utah ties on active rosters fared during Monday’s wild-card action:

Bills 31, Steelers 17

Buffalo Bills



Taron Johnson, CB, Weber State: Started at cornerback and had 2 tackles, including 1 solo, and forced a fumble that Buffalo recovered and led to a Bills touchdown on the next play.

Started at cornerback and had 2 tackles, including 1 solo, and forced a fumble that Buffalo recovered and led to a Bills touchdown on the next play. Dalton Kincaid, TE, Utah: Started at tight end and had 3 receptions for a team-high 59 yards and a 29-yard touchdown catch.

Pittsburgh Steelers



Miles Killebrew, S, Southern Utah: Played as a sub, did not record any statistics.

Played as a sub, did not record any statistics. Eric Rowe, S, Utah: Started at defensive back and had 8 tackles, including 6 solo, and 1 pass deflection.

Started at defensive back and had 8 tackles, including 6 solo, and 1 pass deflection. Jaylen Warren, RB, Utah State, Snow College and East High: Had 8 carries for a team-high 38 yards, 2 receptions for 16 yards and 1 kickoff return for 21 yards.

Buccaneers 32, Eagles 9

Tampa Bay Buccaneers



Deven Thompkins, WR, Utah State: Had 1 carry for 10 yards, 1 reception for 4 yards, 2 punt returns for 24 yards and 1 kickoff return for 27 yards.

Philadelphia Eagles

