USC wide receiver Dorian Singer transfers to Utah

Utah needed more wide receiver help from the transfer portal, and the Utes got it on Monday morning.

Former USC and Arizona receiver Dorian Singer is transferring to Utah, the Utes announced on social media. The 6-foot, 180-pound junior hauled in 24 passes for 289 yards and three touchdowns in 2023 with the Trojans.

A walk-on player at Arizona, Singer exploded onto the scene in 2022, with 66 receptions for 1,105 receiving yards and six touchdowns, ranking No. 14 in the nation in receiving yards. The Utes are hoping the dynamic Singer can return to his All-Pac-12 form in 2024.

Singer’s commit is huge for the Utes, which had No. 1 receiver Devaughn Vele and promising freshman Mikey Matthews leave for the NFL and Cal, respectively, this offseason. Vele was Utah’s leading receiver last year with 43 receptions for 593 yards and three touchdowns, while Matthews added 29 receptions for 261 yards.

Singer is the second wide receiver transfer add for the Utes this offseason, joining Washington freshman Taeshaun Lyons.