Splitting a pair of Big 12 road contests this past week has BYU men’s basketball slipping a bit further in the polls.

The Cougars have fallen to No. 20 in the latest AP Top 25 poll, dropping two spots from their previous No. 18 ranking after a close loss at Baylor and dramatic win over UCF in their last two outings.

BYU earned 270 points in the poll — a far cry from 426 last week — to place behind fellow Big 12 foe No. 19 TCU (293) but ahead of No. 21 Dayton (261).

Seven other Big 12 teams were featured in the poll, all ranked ahead of the Cougars except for No. 24 Iowa State and No. 25 Texas Tech, both of whom BYU will face this coming week.

Kansas, Houston and Baylor are all in the top 10 at No. 3, No. 5 and No. 9, respectively.

Additionally, Utah State jumped ahead of the Cougars its second week in the poll this season, slotting in at No. 16 after handling Wyoming and UNLV.

Utah received three votes in the poll, a slight increase after earning two last week.

As for other advanced metrics, BYU remains a force in both the NET rankings and KenPom, currently weighing in at No. 5 and No. 11, respectively.

The Aggies rose to No. 19 in NET this week while remaining less impressive in KenPom at No. 41. Utah, however, appears similar at No. 24 in NET and No. 25 in KenPom.

The Cougars will look to build off the momentum of their first Big 12 win Tuesday at home against No. 24 Iowa State. Utah State hits the road Tuesday to take on New Mexico, while the Utes will host Oregon State this Thursday.

