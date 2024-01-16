High school girls basketball: Tuesday night roundup

Region 1

Syracuse Titans (11-3) bested Weber Warriors (6-9) in an authoritative victory Tuesday, with a final score of 71-33. The Titans dominated, particularly in the last quarter where they added a staggering 27 points to their tally. Standout performances came from Avery Sanders of the Titans, who led the scoreboard with 20 points, four of them 3-pointers, followed by Maylee Anderson scoring an impressive 14 points. On the Warriors’ side, Rylee Jugler shone with an eight-point game, leading the team’s score.

Continuing their undefeated streak, Davis Darts (13-0) put on a strong performance, prevailing over Layton Lancers (5-10), 60-34. Leading the Darts’ scoring was Kendra Kitchen, who tallied 21 points including two 3-pointers. T’maea Eteuati and Kate Willard followed with nine and eight points respectively. For the Lancers, Oakley Homer led the team scoring 12 points, while contributing four rebounds. Added note, Roxy Casper recorded a balanced performance for the lancers with five steals, two assists, and a block to her name.

Fremont Silverwolves (7-8) secured a big win against the Farmington Phoenix (1-11), with a score of 62-31. Abigail Christensen was a key player for the Silverwolves, scoring 20 points, which included three 3-pointers. Syncere Langston also contributed significantly with 13 points. Despite the Phoenix’s loss, Morgan Rogers put up a resilient performance, scoring a total of 21 points and claiming seven rebounds.

Region 2

In a game that saw some impressive turnarounds, Herriman came from behind to beat Corner Canyon, concluding the game with a score of 55-50. For Herriman, Shelby Ulibarri led the scoring with 17 points, which included two 3-pointers. Brittea Byrqe and Halli Burbidge closely followed with 13 and 11 points respectively. On Corner Canyon’s side, Elina Mortensen topped the chart with 14 points, including one 3-pointer.

Bingham secured the victory over Riverton with a final score of 60-45. For Bingham, Addy Horsley spearheaded their offense with 19 points, which included two 3-pointers. Brianna Badonie also made notable contributions with 15 points, including three 3-pointers. On Riverton’s end, Faythe Stauffer stood out with 24 points, sinking two 3-pointers. Maggie Hamblin and Emmalee Christensen also made contributions, scoring 11 and 7 points respectively.

Copper Hills rallied to beat Mountain Ridge with a final score of 52-41. For Copper Hills, Ayla Marston led the team with a commendable 21 points, netting five 3-pointers. On the other hand, for Mountain Ridge, Jessica Maynard netted an impressive 18 points and Kya Newton scored 11 points, adding one 3-pointer to the count.

Region 3

In a closely contested game, the Lehi Pioneers (8-6) managed to eke out a win against the Westlake Thunder (10-5) with a final score of 52-49. For the Pioneers, Addy Scrivner delivered an impressive performance scoring 15 points, including a 3-pointer. Hadlie Warren and Brynlee Cook also contributed significantly, adding 8 and 7 points respectively. Madison Andrews hit two 3-pointers as part of her 6-point contribution. For the Thunder, Austyn Feller dominated with 17 points, including a 3-pointer. Jada Willis added another 14 points, hitting four 3-pointers. This result showcases the Pioneers’ resilience in a hard-fought game.

The American Fork Cavemen (7-7) emerged victorious over the Pleasant Grove Vikings (10-5) in their recent game, with a final score of 46-32. Sarah Mathis was the leading scorer for the Cavemen with 11 points, boosted by three 3-pointers. Lindsey Melville and Kora Kennington added eight points each to the score. For the Vikings, Amber Cook was the top scorer with 18 points that included two 3-pointers.

Lone Peak Knights (7-6) claimed a decisive victory over the Skyridge Falcons (8-5), ending the game 69-30. The Knights held the Falcons at bay from the outset, establishing a commanding lead early on. Sarah Bartholomew was the top scorer for the Knights with 18 points, closely followed by Shawnee Nordstrom who put up 17 points and made three 3-pointers. Shae Toole lead the scoring for the Falcons with seven points.

Region 4

Strong offensive play resulted in the West Jordan Jaguars (8-3) delivering a dominating 81-19 victory over Granger Lancers (2-11). Giselle Muffett emerged as the top scorer for the Jaguars with 21 points, including two 3-pointers, closely followed by Rochelle Afo Manuma and Isabella Knight putting up 17 and 15 points respectively. Elizabeth Owda and Haylie Harper both led the scoring for the Lancers with six points each.

Taylorsville defeated Kearns with a final score of 56-47. For Taylorsville, Ella Wolfgramm took center stage scoring 21 points, including five 3-pointers. Marlee Reupena put up a valuable performance with 10 points and two 3-pointers. On Kearns’ side, Iman Finau led the scoreboard with 18 points. Leila Pilimai scored 8 points, followed by Crystal Afemata-Marasco and Lili Andrade-Tellez with 7 and 6 points, respectively.

Region 6

West Panthers (7-5) defeated East Leopards (5-9) 78-48 in their most recent outing. The Panthers started strong and maintained their lead throughout the game, marked by Kylee Falatea’s top score of 19 points, including two 3-pointers. Her efforts were supplemented by Kaydence Falatea who contributed 16 points, with an impressive four 3-pointers. For the Leopards, Olivia Tausinga led the scoring, recording 18 points.

In a closely contested game, the Skyline Eagles (4-10) emerged victorious over the Highland Rams (0-11) ending with a score of 49-43. Cami Groberg excelled for the Eagles, pouring in 20 points which included three 3-pointers, while Lauren Johnson contributed another 13 points, including two 3-pointers. For the Rams, Danae Asiata took the lead by scoring 17 points, with one 3-pointer. Mele Giles also made a significant contribution with 11 points, including two 3-pointers.

The Alta Hawks (13-2) secured a solid victory over the Olympus Titans (6-8) in a game that ended with a final score of 60-48. For the Hawks, Fui Niumeitolu stood out as the lead scorer, accumulating 16 points, including two 3-pointers. She was well-supported by Brooklynn Larsen and Maya Mishmash, who contributed 10 and nine points respectively. For the Titans, Keily Trabanino performed remarkably, scoring 19 points, which included two 3-pointers, and she also registered two steals.

Region 7

In a razor-close contest, Maple Mountain Golden Eagles (12-3) edged out Springville Red Devils (3-12), scoring 47-46. The Eagles clinched victory through a stunning 22-point comeback in the fourth quarter. Leah Bailey led the Eagles’ rally with 15 points, two 3-pointers, four rebounds, six assists, and two blocks. Shay Brown also contributed effectively for the team with 11 points and five rebounds. On the Red Devils’ side, Hattie Templeman topped their scoring with 12 points including four 3-pointers.

Wasatch came out on top against Salem Hills, ending the contest with a score of 67-49. Ashley Garner recorded a significant 27 points for Wasatch, while Bailey Sweat contributed 12 points. Madisen King led the scoring for Salem Hills with 13 points, whereas Chenielle Nye and Brooke Warren added 10 and 7 points, respectively.

Region 8

The Payson Lions (8-7) comfortably defeated the Timpanogos Timberwolves (3-11) with a final score of 58-27. Quincy Mathews led the scoring for the Lions with 14 points, while Averie Roundy contributed 12 points, including two 3-pointers. Oaklie Jackman also contributed 11 points to the Lions’ victory. For the Timberwolves, Georgia King was the top performer, scoring 11 points, including a 3-pointer.

Mountain View Bruins (5-9) overwhelmed Orem Tigers (3-11) in their recent game, sealing a 65-41 victory. The Bruins demonstrated a strong game with Kimberlee Brown leading the scoring with 20 points, including one 3-pointer. Halle Richards and Amelia Suguturaga added nine and eight points respectively. On the Tigers’ side, Anna Thayer emerged as their top scorer, finishing with 12 points.

The Provo Bulldogs (5-11) narrowly defeated the Uintah Utes (3-12) in a closely contested game concluding at 42-40. Elise Fale led the scoring for the Bulldogs with 10 points. Izabelle Moyes and Josie Denton contributed significantly as well, scoring seven points each, including one 3-pointer each. Briley Ottley and Zoey Glenn led the scoring efforts for the Utes, each contributing nine points. Glenn was especially effective from beyond the arc, dropping three 3-pointers.

Region 9

In a closely fought game, the Hurricane Tigers (9-6) outscored the Crimson Cliffs Mustangs (4-11), ending with a score of 55-52. The leading scorer for the Tigers was Abbigail Stout who put up a solid 19 points, including five 3-pointers. Addison Crandall and Katen Myers also contributed significantly for the Tigers with 16 and 15 points respectively. Summer Adams led the scoring for the Mustangs with 16 points, and Alyssa Whittaker also chipped in with 12 points, which included two 3-pointers.

In a closely contested battle, Pine View pulled off a victory over Cedar City with a final score of 48-42. Pine View’s successes were led by Reese Gustin who scored 16 points, including one 3-pointer. Cedar City’s efforts were bolstered by Annalyse Shimada who tallied 16 points and managed to sink one 3-pointer.

The Snow Canyon Warriors (13-1) secured a solid win over the Dixie Flyers (8-7) with a final score of 67-56. Olivia Hamlin was exceptional for the Warriors, scoring a whopping 25 points, backed up by four 3-pointers. Kelly Howard came up strong too, providing 21 points, which included three 3-pointers for the team. On the Flyers’ side, Kealah Faumuina dominated with an impressive 29 points, while Hali Smith contributed 15 points, sinking three 3-pointers.

Region 10

The Murray Spartans (8-6) had a strong showing against the Park City Miners (2-11), resulting in a decisive 69-25 win. Charlotte Scherbel led the scoring for the Spartans with 18 points, which included two 3-pointers. Mia AuClaire followed closely with a solid 15 points, also sinking one 3-pointer. On the side of the Miners, Leah Yaeger stood out as the top scorer with 8 points.

Region 11

In an extremely one-sided game, the Ridgeline Riverhawks (14-2) overwhelmed the Bear River Bears (5-10) with a large score difference ending at 83-9. Emilee Skinner had an outstanding performance for the Riverhawks, scoring 23 points, sinking three 3-pointers, securing 9 rebounds, delivering 8 assists, making 2 steals, and achieving 3 blocks. Elise Livingston also had a remarkable game, posting 20 points, including two 3-pointers, and recording 3 steals. For the Bears, Aubree Fry was the leading scorer with 3 points.

Mountain Crest demonstrated a strong performance and defeated Green Canyon with a final score of 58-45. For Mountain Crest, Kali Jones led with 21 points. Lily Smith contributed significantly with 15 points, including one 3-pointer. Other contributors were Paige Egbert with 8 points, Aspen Leishman with 6 points, including two 3-pointers. On the side of Green Canyon, Janalynn Blotter topped the score with 16 points, including four 3-pointers. Marissa Best followed closely with 14 points, including two 3-pointers.

Region 12

Carbon prevailed over Canyon View with a final score of 66-53. For Carbon, a stellar performance was put up by Amiah Timothy, who scored 25 points, including one 3-pointer. Madi Orth contributed significantly with 18 points, and Bailey Curtis chipped in with another 8 points. On the side of Canyon View , Maya Nichols led the tally with 17 points, including one 3-pointer.

Juab pulled through with the victory over Manti with a final score of 57-56. Ava Cuff was outstanding for Juab, scoring 23 points, including one from behind the arc. For Manti, June Olsen led the team with 24 points which included two 3-pointers. Carlie Thompson and Brooklyn Olson also played significant roles by adding 10 and 9 points respectively.

Richfield secured a definitive victory over Delta, closing the game at 49-25. The triumph was largely due to the formidable performance of Hallie Janes, who recorded an impressive 21 points, including 7 3-pointers for Richfield.. On Delta’s end, Joslyn Christiansen and Ebony Dodoo each scored 7 points, with both of them netting one 3-pointer.

The Emery Spartans (9-6) claimed a decisive victory against the North Sanpete Hawks (6-10), final score 65-26. Katelyn Nielson led the scoring for the Spartans with 16 points, closely followed by Aliya Lester with 14 points, which included an impressive four 3-pointers. Saige Curtis also added nine points from three 3-pointers. For the Hawks, Jessica Applegarth was the leading scorer with nine points and contributed defensively with one block and one steal.

Region 13

Morgan triumphed over Union with a final score of 65-51. For Morgan, Keira Brewer led the team with 15 points. Eva Birkeland followed close behind with 14 points, including three 3-pointers. Kaydence Wardell and Abby Titus also significantly contributed with 10 and 9 points respectively. On Union’s side, Kayla Miller put forward a commendable effort scoring 14 points.

Ogden triumphed over Ben Lomond 50-29, as Izzy Nestel led the pack with 12 points, including four 3-pointers. The Tigers (5-11) pulled away with a strong fourth quarter while the Scots (6-9) had Dory Jenson leading their scoring with eight points. Other key performers included Ruth Larsen with seven points and a 3-pointer for Ogden, and Valencia Johansen and Ofa Arrequin each contributing five points for Ben Lomond.

The Grantsville Cowboys (12-2) overpowered the South Summit Wildcats (11-4) in their recent game, ending with a decisive 54-29 victory. Kodee Williams of the Cowboys put up an impressive 16 points, including a 3-pointer, making her the lead scorer of the game. Baylee Lowder also contributed significantly with 10 points, which included a 3-pointer. For the Wildcats, Emma Broadbent emerged as the leading scorer with 15 points, including a 3-pointer. Ruby Clegg and Remi Arnout both posted six points, each making two 3-pointers.

Region 14

Judge Memorial dominated Providence Hall with a final score of 84-46. For Judge Memorial, a stand-out performance by Elyah Ocampo who scored 31 points, including a whopping seven 3-pointers, led the team to their victory. Also contributing significantly were Achol Daw and Esther Analjok with 10 points each. On the Providence Hall side, Ireland Anderson put forth a strong effort with 14 points, including two 3-pointers.

Summit Academy confidently defeated Juan Diego with a final score of 60-18. For Summit Academy, a stellar performance was put up by Kita Holmes, who scored 17 points, including five 3-pointers. Avery Backus scored 16 points, and Regan Gorgeson added another 10 points, including two 3-pointers. On the side of Juan Diego, Ella Sabit led the team with 8 points, including one 3-pointer.

Region 15

The North Summit Braves (14-1) showed their dominance with a decisive victory over the North Sevier Wolves (7-9), finishing with a sizable score of 61-15. For the Braves, Hayzlyn Murdock stood out with her remarkable 18 points and 13 rebounds. Hartlynn Richins was also a powerhouse, scoring 16 points, pulling down 6 rebounds, and providing 10 assists. She also accomplished 7 steals, showing her prowess on both ends of the court. Presley Peterson and Ellie Stephens also contributed 12 and 9 points respectively, with Stephens also boasting of 3 blocks. Megan Mecham was the leading scorer for the Wolves with six points.

Duchesne convincingly defeated Gunnison Valley with a final score of 65-39. For Duchesne, Kira Grant put on a stellar performance, scoring 24 points including two 3-pointers. On Gunnison Valley’s end, Rylee Bartholomew led the scoring with 15 points.

Region 16

The Rockwell Marshals (9-5) won convincingly over the Wasatch Academy Tigers (0-3) with a final score of 58-21. Kiaya Bond had a standout performance for the Marshals, scoring a remarkable 26 points. Natalie Blackburn also had a strong game, contributing 16 points to the winning score. For the Tigers, Kelsey Marino led the scoring with seven points, which included a 3-pointer. Marion Cuma and Carmen Samake followed with six and five points respectively.

Region 17

The St. Joseph Jayhawks (3-9) secured a victory against the Rowland Hall Winged Lions (2-9) with a final score of 41-27. Eliza Berg was the top performer for the Jayhawks, scoring 13 points. Katelyn Martinez contributed with eight points, and Lizzie Randal added seven to the tally. For the Winged Lions, Frances Hodson and Abby Downs each scored six points. Lila Bates not only put up five points, but also had a 3-pointer in her tally. This game marked a stronger performance by the Jayhawks, adeptly overcoming the Winged Lions.

American Leadership Academy overcame Maeser Preparatory Academy in a game that ended with a score of 52-33. For American Leadership, the scoring was consistently spread between key players: Kaytlynn Elswood and Zuri Smith both scored 14 points each, with Elswood making four 3-pointers. Ali Decker also contributed with 12 points, including two 3-pointers. On the side of Maeser Prep, Octavia Mosher shone brightly with 20 points, which included two 3-pointers.

Draper APA surpassed American Heritage with a final score of 66-33. For Draper, Jazmin Mocteuma led the charge with a notable 24 points, including two 3-pointers. Bailey Bluth and Aaliyah Baldwin also played significant roles, both scoring 16 points, with Bluth landing two 3-pointers. On the other side, for American Heritage, Ellie Reed’s performance stood out with 13 points, including four 3-pointers.

Region 18

In a closely contested game, Beaver managed to surpass Enterprise with a final score of 65-52. For Beaver, Danzee Bradshaw led the scoring with 17 points, including one 3-pointer. Britlee Bastian put up 11 points, closely followed by Gentry Brown with 13 points, who scored two 3-pointers. On the side of Enterprise, Jaycee Barlow showed a strong performance with 19 points.

South Sevier outplayed Parowan with a convincing final score of 78-39. For South Sevier, Kinley Jensen was the top scorer with 18 points. Sydnee Patterson and Kanzas Mills also played significant roles, scoring 15 and 12 points respectively. From Parowan’s side, Bella Robinson led the charge with an impressive 23 points, which included six 3-pointers.

Kanab overwhelmed Millard with a powerful performance, resulting in a final score of 65-38. For Kanab, Rylee Little emerged as the top scorer with 22 points. On Millard’s side, Sydney Braman scored 15 points, including five 3-pointers. Kanab displayed dominance from the start, maintaining their lead throughout the game.

Nonregion

In an enthusiastic game, Grand triumphed over Monticello with a final score of 57-27. For Grand, Trinity Bryant was the top scorer with 18 points. Cadence Kasprick followed closely with 17 points, and Ainsleigh Kasprick contributed 9 points to the team’s final score. On Monticello’s end, Jemma Robison led the team’s scoring with 12 points. Makenna Peterson also contributed 9 points.

Waterford outplayed Merit Academy, ending the game with a comfortable victory of 45-33. Anne Howard led the charge for Waterford, scoring 13 points and sinking three 3-pointers. Kenley Carter contributed 11 points, with a distinctive achievement of 12 rebounds. For Merit Academy, Liz Diaz recorded a team-high 12 points.

Whitehorse topped San Juan with a commanding final score of 64-44. Keiaarran Martin was the standout for Whitehorse, recording 24 points and an impressive six 3-pointers. On San Juan’s end, Synessa Atcitty and Kaidence Mitchell stood out each scoring 10 points. Whitehorse made a decisive move in the third quarter, racking up 26 points.

