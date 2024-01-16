High school boys basketball: Tuesday night roundup

Region 1

The Layton Lancers (14-1) narrowly defeated the Davis Darts (10-5) with a score of 72-70. Dave Katoa emerged as the top scorer for the Lancers with 22 points, including three 3-pointers, followed by Mekhi Martin with 15 points and three 3-pointers. For Davis, Zach Fisher led the scoring effort with 28 points and four 3-pointers, while Coleman Atwater added 19 points, two 3-pointers, and two rebounds to the team’s efforts.

The Farmington Phoenix (10-4) eked out a close-fought 63-62 victory over the Fremont Silverwolves (8-7). Leading the Phoenix was Paul Beattie with 23 points, followed by Jayden Haskell with 12 points and two 3-pointers. Hunter Hansen stood out for the Silverwolves, recording 28 points and three 3-pointers, with support from Easton Duft who netted 15 points and also scored three 3-pointers. Farmington entered the fourth quarter with a four-point deficit, but it was able to claim an important Region 1 victory.

The Weber Warriors (12-3) defeated the Syracuse Titans (7-8) with a solid 69-49 win. The Warriors’ Malachi Spencer scored a notable 21 points and two 3-pointers, supported by Hunter Schenck who tallied 17 points and five 3-pointers. For the Titans, Terik Hamblin led with 12 points, and Skyler Orton followed with 11 points and a 3-pointer.

Region 2

The Mountain Ridge Sentinels (6-9) defeated the Copper Hills Grizzlies (6-8), 80-70. The Sentinels were led by Spencer Krainich who tallied 25 points, including two 3-pointers, and Wyatt Syllvester who recorded 21 points with five 3-pointers. Isaiah Reiser emerged as standout for the Grizzlies, netting 27 points with six 3-pointers, while also recording 2 rebounds, 5 assists, and 4 blocks. A strong second half for Mountain Ridge, it which it scored 48 points, was pivotal for the victory.

The Corner Canyon Chargers (8-7) triumphed over the Herriman Mustangs (11-4), ending the game with a score of 51-46. Noah Bedinger led the Chargers’ scoring with 16 points, including one 3-pointer, and Taylor Feroah contributed 13 points and made three 3-pointers. For the Mustangs, Cale Barclay was the top scorer with 15 points and one 3-pointer, while Stockton Blanchard and Carlo Mulford followed with 9 and 8 points respectively.

The Bingham Miners (9-6) upset the Riverton Silverwolves (12-3) with a final score of 75-61. Luke West led the scoring for the Miners with 26 points, including four 3-pointers. Stockton Tueller and Tyson Shewell also contributed significantly, scoring 16 and 13 points respectively, with Shewell sinking two 3-pointers. On the Silverwolves’ side, Ben Barrus stood out with 18 points, including one 3-pointer, and Christian Heninger added 15 points to the team’s score.

Region 3

In a closely contested game, the Lone Peak Knights (8-6) edged out the Skyridge Falcons (6-9) with a final score of 70-68. The Knights were led by Jackson Taylor and Thom Kramer, who both scored 20 points, and Chamberlain Burgess who contributed 16 points. Taylor and Kramer each hit four 3-pointers, while Burgess added on two more. On the Falcon’s side, Jordan Kohler led with 20 points, including one 3-pointer. Dane Housley and Tate Larson also played crucial roles in the matchup, adding 13 and 12 points respectively, with Larson landing three 3-pointers.

The American Fork Cavemen (8-7) won against the Pleasant Grove Vikings (10-5) with a final score of 69-56. The Cavemen’s top scorer was Jared Shepherd, who contributed 19 points with four 3-pointers. Tiger Cuff and Blake Rawson were not far behind, netting 14 and 13 points respectively. For the Vikings, Clay Hansen led the scorecard with 13 points, two of which were from beyond the arc. Ryker Mikkelsen, Ethan Hillyard, and Andrew Anderson each contributed 9 points, the latter two making three 3-pointers each.

The Lehi Pioneers (13-2) surged past the Westlake Thunder (4-11) with a final score of 79-73. Cooper Lewis followed up a 47-point performance in the Pioneer’s previous game, scoring a whopping 37 points, including eight 3-pointers. Easton Hawkins chipped in with 19 points and three 3-pointers. For the Thunder, Symon Sua led the scoring effort with 22 points, including an impressive five 3-pointers. Kyler Hadfield contributed greatly as well with 18 points, two of them being 3-pointers. Jace Adams also added 15 points to their tally.

Region 4

The West Jordan Jaguars (6-10) convincingly defeated the Kearns Cougars (4-10) with a score of 81-57. Carter Dorenbosch had an impressive game for the Jaguars, scoring 21 points including five 3-pointers. Alex Szymanski put up 13 points, including one 3-pointer, and Colton Blackham contributed 12 points. For the Cougars, Darin Detvongsa led the scoring with 16 points and managed to net three 3-pointers, and Anywan Kuang contributed 11 points and sank two 3-pointers.

The Cyprus Pirates (2-13) dominated the Granger Lancers (2-12) with a final score of 84-47. Leading the Pirates was Stone Tia with 16 points, followed by Koli Fosita with 14 points, which included four 3-pointers, and Paden Sharp, who also sank four 3-pointers to give him 12 total points. For the Lancers, Stephen Kpaleh topped the team’s scorers with 17 points, including one 3-pointer, and Daudi Aweyso added another 12 points and a 3-pointer.

The Juan Diego Soaring Eagle (8-7) defeated the Hunter Wolverines (6-9) with a decisive 68-34 win. Javier Aguirre led Juan Diego with 15 points and one 3-pointer, followed by Rahiti Tinirauarii with 12 points and another 3-pointer. Caden Fenger contributed 9 points, all of which were from 3-pointers. On the Wolverines’ side, Zaquel Cossa emerged as the top scorer with 12 points, two of which were 3-pointers, and Uluaki Taukiuvea added 8 points to the team’s efforts.

Region 6

The Alta Hawks (16-1) secured a 56-45 victory over the Olympus Titans (12-3). Hawks’ Jaxon Johnson led all scorers with 20 points, and one 3-pointer. Teammate Carter Doleac followed close behind, recording 15 points and one 3-pointer. The Titans fought back with Dutch DowDell and Jordan Barnes both tallying 15 points, while Reef Smylie added 10 points, but ultimately were unable to outlast Alta.

The Highland Rams (12-4) scored a convincing victory over the Skyline Eagles (9-6) with a final score of 68-45. Isaiah Drisdom led the Rams with 16 points, including one 3-pointer. Sefa Brown scored 15 points with a 3-pointer, and George McConkie added 14 points. For the Eagles, Karson Kaufusi topped the scoring with 14 points and a 3-pointer, and Kai Sorenson contributed 9 points, including three 3-pointers.

The East Leopards (7-8) secured a victory over the West Panthers (3-9), with a final score of 54-46. For the Leopards, Sawyer Sutton led the team with 13 points, 6 of which were from beyond the arc. Other significant contributors were Campbell Christensen with 12 points, among them nine from downtown, and Jace Schneider with 11 points, including two 3-pointers. On the Panthers’ side, Chachi Pan, Phillip Ladua, Robert Hansen, and Elijah Albertson each had noteworthy performances, scoring 9, 8, 8, and 8 points respectively.

Region 7

The Orem Tigers (9-5) emerged victorious over the Timpview Thunderbirds (9-5), with a final score of 66-48. The Tigers’ top scorers were Asher Young and Tate Robinson, each with 15 points. Robinson also netted five 3-pointers. Jax Allen and Kai Wesley contributed 14 and 10 points respectively. On the Thunderbirds’ side, Dean Rueckert was the high scorer with 18 points, including a 3-pointer, while Aisa Galea’i added 10 points to the team’s effort. A dominant fourth quarter for Orem was the difference, as it outscored Timpview by 16 in the final quarter.

The Salem Hills Skyhawks (6-8) prevailed over the Wasatch Wasps (6-8) with a final score of 77-70. Chase DeGraffenried led the Skyhawks with 21 points and five 3-pointers, and Grant Hardy added 15 points along with two 3-pointers. For the Wasps, Sam Lind was the top scorer scoring 30 points, including three 3-pointers, and was followed by Miles Brown, who contributed 14 points and two 3-pointers.

The Cedar Valley Aviators (8-6) defeated the Spanish Fork Dons (4-10) with a final score of 66-54. Hunter Larson led the Aviators with 17 points, two 3-pointers, and 7 rebounds. Heath Christensen also contributed with 13 points, five assists, and one block. On the Dons’ side, Aaron Dunn dominated with 21 points and a 3-pointer, followed by Gage Christensen who scored 13 points, hit three 3-pointers.

The Maple Mountain Golden Eagles (7-7) triumphed over the Springville Red Devils (7-7), with a final score of 76-60. For the Golden Eagles, Bennett Averett was the top scorer with a whopping 26 points, including five 3-pointers. Brogan Miles added 18 points, 6 of which were 3-pointers. For the Red Devils, Jamyn Sondrup dominated with 25 points while Mason Hansen contributed with 15 points.

Region 8

The Layton Christian Eagles (16-2) defeated the Mountain View Bruins (10-6) with a score of 67-58. Otavio Armani led the Eagles’ offense with 19 points, including one 3-pointer. Tyrin Jones added 12 points and Alan Gballau contributed 10 points to the winning tally. For the Bruins, Conner Fairbanks was the top scorer with an impressive 26 points in addition to three 3-pointers. Simeon Suguturaga also provided a valuable contribution with 15 points and two 3-pointers.

The Payson Lions (4-9) triumphed over the Timpanogos Timberwolves (11-5), with a final score of 71-51. Kamika Wesley led the Lions with 14 points, while Braxton Shirley added 13 points, including a 3-pointer. Cooper Swasey contributed significantly with 12 points, two of which were 3-pointers. For the Timberwolves, Steven LaPray was the top scorer with 23 points and four 3-pointers, followed by Jaxen McCuistion who contributed 9 points and one 3-pointer.

The Uintah Utes (6-9) were able to survive a furious fourth quarter comeback against the Provo Bulldogs (9-6) with a close victory, 63-62. Dauson Gardiner led the Utes with 17 points and one 3-pointer. Jace Sutton and JD Pickup each added 12 and 11 points respectively. For the Bulldogs, Castagnetto was the top scorer with 22 points, including four 3-pointers. Paulsen also contributed significantly with 17 points and one 3-pointer.

Region 10

The Murray Spartans (10-5) outperformed the Park City Miners (3-10) and claimed a 73-63 victory. Quinton Christman was the top scorer for the Spartans with a total of 21 points, including four 3-pointers. Isaiah Beh and Treyce Wilson also made noteworthy contributions with 16 and 14 points respectively. On the Miners’ side, Duke Gordon was the standout performer with 20 points and three 3-pointers, followed by Cameron Wilson who added 17 points to the team’s tally.

The Jordan Beetdiggers (6-9) outscored the Stansbury Stallions (2-12) with a final score of 70-63. Ayden Doyle led the Beetdiggers with a tremendous 22 points. Trent Benson followed up with 12 points, three of which were 3-pointers, and Brandt Steed put up 11 points, including a 3-pointer. For the Stallions, Will Stephens and Lael Rhodes each scored 16 points, both sinking two 3-pointers. Aiden Pehrson and Dylan Giles also added to the team’s tally, each scoring 10 points.

The Hillcrest Huskies (8-8) posted a 54-47 win over the Tooele Buffaloes (3-11). Damani Wilkerson and Rhett Robinson led the Huskies each with 16 points, while Isaac Miller scored nine points and one 3-pointer. Crew Lewis was the top scorer for the Buffaloes with 15 points and two 3-pointers, and Ethan Rogers recorded 11 points.

Region 16

The Rockwell Marshals (12-4) trounced the Freedom Prep Academy Eagles (1-8) with a final score of 74-40. Luke Henderson led the Marshals by racking up 29 points and scored four 3-pointers, with Ethan Kearl adding 15 points and one 3-pointer. For the Eagles, Ezra C and Carter H were the top scorers with eight and seven points respectively.

Region 19

The Green River Pirates (9-5) clinched a victory over the Altamont Longhorns (2-8) in a 63-45 game. Leading the Pirates was Luis Hernandez with 21 points and two 3-pointers. David Mendez and Jason Hernandez also contributed significantly, scoring 17 and 16 points respectively, with Jason also sinking four 3-pointers. For the Longhorns, Ashton Arnold was the highest scorer with 14 points, including four 3-pointers. Judd Taylor and Grayson Panas were not far behind, each contributing 12 points to the team’s total.

Nonregion

The Grand Red Devils (7-9) claimed a triumphant victory against the Monticello Buckaroos (3-7) with a significant 72-44 win. Lane Berry, with 14 points and two 3-pointers, led the Red Devils, followed by Wyatt Toney who added 10 points and scored three 3-pointers. For the Buckaroos, Curtis Bunker scored 19 points and made two 3-pointers, while Mason Atwood contributed 14 points to the team’s efforts.

The APA West Valley Eagles (10-5) won against the Rowland Hall Winged Lions (4-10) by a score of 73-64. Komy Ocwor led the Eagles with 27 points and two 3-pointers, followed by Moses Duon and Peter Hakim with 15 and 14 points respectively. On the Winged Lions side, Yeshi Tsering was the top scorer with an impressive 29 points and four 3-pointers, while Ian Mellor added 13 points and three 3-pointers.

