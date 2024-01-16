This former Utah star just joined Kalani Sitake’s BYU staff

Kalani Sitake is continuing to bolster his support staff.

Former Utah standout Chad Kauha’aha’a has joined the BYU football program as a senior analyst, the team announced on social media Tuesday morning.

Chad joins the Cougs with experience from UCLA, USC, Utah, Wisconsin, Oregon State, Boise State, Utah State, UNLV and Weber State. pic.twitter.com/nDIansUkPJ — BYU FOOTBALL (@BYUfootball) January 16, 2024

Kauha’aha’a previously served as defensive line coach at UCLA in 2022 before parting ways with the Bruins in January 2023.

He spent the past few months assisting in BYU’s recruiting efforts, per Jake Hatch of Locked On Cougars, and now earns an official title and position in Provo.

The Hawaii native has more than 15 years of coaching experience under his belt, with other stops including UNLV, USC, Boise State, Wisconsin, Utah State and Weber State. Kauha’aha’a shared time with Sitake at Oregon State in 2015 and with BYU defensive coordinator Jay Hill at Utah.

NFL first round draft selection Star Lotulelei and Super Bowl champion Beau Allen are among the talents Kauha’aha’a has overseen at the college level.

Kauha’aha’a earned Second Team All-WAC honors twice during his playing career with the Utes, racking up 110 tackles for loss over three seasons.

The addition of Kauha’aha’a is BYU’s third major coaching hire of the offseason. The program also brought on TJ Woods as offensive line coach in December along with new tight ends coach Kevin Gilbride this past week.

