Facebook Twitter
Tuesday, January 16, 2024 | 
BYU Football Sports BYU Cougars

This former Utah star just joined Kalani Sitake’s BYU staff

Chad Kauha’aha’a will join the Cougars as a senior analyst

By Jackson Payne
SHARE This former Utah star just joined Kalani Sitake’s BYU staff
merlin_1252104.jpg

Former Utah and Weber State assistant coach Chad Kauha’aha’a talks to Wildcats players as they play Hawaii at Aloha Stadium in Honolulu, Hawaii, on Saturday Sept. 6, 2008. Kauha’aha’a was announced to be joining BYU’s 2024 staff Tuesday.

Hugh Gentry, Associated Press

Kalani Sitake is continuing to bolster his support staff.

Former Utah standout Chad Kauha’aha’a has joined the BYU football program as a senior analyst, the team announced on social media Tuesday morning.

Kauha’aha’a previously served as defensive line coach at UCLA in 2022 before parting ways with the Bruins in January 2023.

He spent the past few months assisting in BYU’s recruiting efforts, per Jake Hatch of Locked On Cougars, and now earns an official title and position in Provo.

The Hawaii native has more than 15 years of coaching experience under his belt, with other stops including UNLV, USC, Boise State, Wisconsin, Utah State and Weber State. Kauha’aha’a shared time with Sitake at Oregon State in 2015 and with BYU defensive coordinator Jay Hill at Utah.

NFL first round draft selection Star Lotulelei and Super Bowl champion Beau Allen are among the talents Kauha’aha’a has overseen at the college level.

Kauha’aha’a earned Second Team All-WAC honors twice during his playing career with the Utes, racking up 110 tackles for loss over three seasons.

The addition of Kauha’aha’a is BYU’s third major coaching hire of the offseason. The program also brought on TJ Woods as offensive line coach in December along with new tight ends coach Kevin Gilbride this past week.

Next Up In BYU sports
Utah looked a lot more like Utah against BYU, Utah State and Southern Utah
Another Tuesday, another ranked foe for No. 20 BYU as No. 24 Iowa State pays a visit
For BYU, being early beats being in a hurry
Where BYU, Utah State rank in the AP Top 25 poll this week
Jordan Love’s unforgettable first playoff start leads Utah ties in Sunday’s NFL action
Puka Nacua breaks one more rookie record, though it comes in playoff loss